Unleash innovation with confidence: How Eureka Security helps technology companies go cloud | Eureka Security





Technology companies are powerhouses of innovation, constantly pushing boundaries and shaping the future. But with great innovation comes great responsibility, especially when it comes to protecting sensitive data and meeting compliance requirements. That's where Eureka Security steps in, offering solutions tailored to the unique data security challenges faced by technology companies in the cloud.

The challenge: Scale security without compromising innovation

Technology companies operate in a fast-paced world, rapidly deploying new applications and infrastructure to the cloud. Agility is critical in our world, but traditional security solutions are often difficult to keep up with, leaving vulnerabilities exposed, hampering compliance efforts, and hindering innovation. there is. Technology companies need security solutions that adapt to their dynamic environments, supporting fast-paced business productivity while ensuring compliance with stringent regulations.

Eureka Benefits: Secure Innovation, Simplify Compliance, Support Productivity

Eureka Security goes beyond traditional perimeter security and focuses on the data itself and its unique needs.

Securing large distributed datasets across many technologies and vendors is a common problem in the technology industry. It's exciting to see Eureka's new approach, scalability, and prioritization of both developer and security experiences. – Maarten Van Horenbeeck, Adobe Senior Vice President and Chief Security Officer

This data-centric approach empowers technology companies to:

Demystifying data deluge: Eureka identifies and categorizes all data across cloud platforms, pinpointing sensitive information such as intellectual property and customer data. This clarity allows you to prioritize protection and make informed security decisions. Continuous vigilance against threats: Advanced technology monitors for suspicious activity and potential breaches in real time. Machine learning algorithms detect anomalies and enable rapid intervention to minimize damage. Automatic policy enforcement: Forget about complex manual configuration. Eureka automates the enforcement of granular security policies across cloud environments, ensuring consistent protection and eliminating human error. SOC 2 Compliance Made Easy: Achieving and maintaining SOC 2 compliance can be a time-consuming burden. Eureka simplifies processes with automated reporting and audit trails that clearly demonstrate your company's compliance with security standards.Beyond traditional security: Building trust and agility

A modern technology stack for data storage requires a modern security stack to protect your data. Given the dynamic nature of data in the cloud, legacy solutions are no longer adequate and cannot address the inherent risks associated with storing data in cloud technologies. Organizations that leverage Eurekas' data-centric, cloud-forward approach can meet these challenges and achieve more.

Reduce the risk of data breaches: Detect and prevent unauthorized access early to protect valuable IP and customer data and minimize financial and reputational damage. Accelerate innovation with confidence: When you know your data is secure, you can focus on what matters most: pushing the boundaries of innovation. Streamlined compliance processes: Automated reporting and built-in SOC 2 compliance features save time and resources, allowing your team to focus on core business objectives. Increased visibility and control: Gain a comprehensive view of your cloud data landscape, enhance data-driven decision-making, and strengthen your security posture.

“Eureka Security has revolutionized our cloud security, providing the continuous monitoring and automated insights we need to stay ahead of evolving threats and grow our business with confidence. ” – Ray Espinoza, Inspectiv CISO

The future of technology security is data-centric

As technology companies strive to innovate and scale while maintaining customer trust, they need security solutions that can keep up. Eureka Security's data-centric approach provides the visibility, control, and automation you need to navigate dynamic cloud environments while ensuring the highest levels of security and compliance. By partnering with Eureka, technology companies can build trust, unleash innovation, and build their future with confidence.

