Google announces Gemini 1.5, but only developers and enterprise clients can access it for now





Google announced Gemini 1.5.

SOPA Image/LightRocket (via Getty Images)

Google DeepMind on Thursday announced the latest version of its large-scale language model, called Gemini 1.5. This is the technology behind OpenAI's chatbot rival to ChatGPT.

Google said the new model represents significant advances in context, speed and efficiency. For example, the mid-tier version of the model, Gemini 1.5 Pro, can run up to 1 million tokens as building block units for generative AI models, which is currently only available to a limited group of developers and early testers in private preview. available. . By comparison, OpenAI's high-end model, GPT-4 Turbo, has a limit of 128,000 tokens. Google says its mid-tier 1.5 Pro model will perform as well as the Gemini 1.0 Ultra, the most powerful version of the previous generation model.

In a demo video, researchers uploaded recordings of NASA's moon landings and asked the model to generate funny (and accurate) quotes from them. The researchers then uploaded a simple line drawing of a foot taking a step and asked the model to pinpoint the moment in the transcript that the drawing referenced. Gemini understood the picture and was able to point researchers to Neil Armstrong's famous quote, “One small step for man, one giant leap for man.” In another demo, researchers ask Gemini to translate text in Karaman, a little-spoken Papuan language with only a few hundred speakers in the world, into English. In the demo, each prompt took approximately 30 to 50 seconds to calculate.

The current rollout is only a research release, available only to software developers and Google's cloud customers, and not to the general public. This release strategy stands in contrast to rivals like Meta, which open sourced its LLaMA 2 model last year and made it widely available with few restrictions. This rollout also differs from Google's original Gemini 1.0 release, which was made readily available to consumers.

Oriol Vinyals, vice president of research at Google DeepMind, said in a press conference Wednesday that it makes sense in some ways to see what kind of creativity someone closer to a developer's mindset can get with this model. he said. He added that developers will also help the company understand what this model will ultimately mean for users.

Google said it plans to eventually release Gemini 1.5 to consumers, but did not say when.

This new product release follows several recent changes Google has made to its AI strategy. Last week, the company rebranded its Bard chatbot, instead naming it Gemini after the AI ​​model itself. Another service called Duet AI, which lets you use generated AI in Google's productivity products like Docs and Gmail, has also been renamed Gemini for Google Workspace. The company also debuted a new Gemini app for the Android mobile operating system and made Gemini available through its existing Google app on iPhone.

Google first announced its Gemini model in December, debuting three versions of the technology with varying levels of functionality. The smallest version, Gemini Nano, can run locally on your phone and is used for features in Google's flagship Pixel 8 Pro smartphone, such as the summarization feature in the Recorder app. The intermediate version, Gemini Pro, powers the Gemini chatbot (formerly known as Bard), which is available for free to consumers. The largest version, Gemini Ultra, powers a premium version of the bot called Gemini Advanced. This is only available through a $19.99 monthly subscription to Google One, a paid service of Google One that gives you perks like extra storage and security monitoring.

