Bose Ultra Open Earbuds review: Boldly different





Pros Innovative clip-on fit Comfortable fit Very good sound for open earbuds Decent voice call performance Cons Expensive Looks may not be for everyone Not suitable for noisy environments

The Bose Ultra Open Earbuds are one of the most unique and unusual earbud designs I've seen in years. It literally clips on to the side of your ear and features an open design with micro speakers that emit sound into your ear while you hear what's going on around you. It's a little pricey at $299, but there's a lot to like about it, including the incredibly comfortable and secure fit, and the very good sound quality of the open buds.

These aren't Bose's first open earbuds. A few years ago we released the Sport Open Earbuds. These were one of the first earhook-style true wireless earbuds to feature an open design, and although they sounded very good for open earbuds, they weren't comfortable and had inconsistent charging status. , was some kind of bomb. But Bose seems to have learned from that mistake.

10:06 Bold design

This is distinctly different from the open-ear bud design found in certain stick-style “hard” earbuds, such as the AirPods 2 and AirPods 3, or earhook earbuds with micro speakers that sit above the ear. Thing. The Ultra Open Bud has two parts: the barrel, which houses the electronics, and the speaker driver unit, which are joined by a flexible rubber joint. Place the barrel behind your ear, place the driver element over the opening of your ear canal, and wrap the rubber part around the side of your ear.

The buds look a little like earrings.

The rubber joints feel durable, but I'm not sure how they will hold up over time. Bose is known for great customer service, so if your earbuds break for some reason, they'll probably give you a new pair of earphones.

Bose says the earbuds should be placed at a 45-degree angle, but you can slide them up and down in your ears until you feel most comfortable. You can also play music while adjusting. This is because the sound changes slightly depending on the position of the earbuds. You'll also want to optimize both fit and sound quality, so it's only as good as the adjustments you make. Get open earbuds.

I quickly learned how to put them on and take them off, and once I got used to the fit, they felt very comfortable. They can be clipped on, but not clamped, and are relatively lightweight at 6.4 grams each (by comparison, AirPods 2 weigh 5.4 grams each).

The idea is that once you put it on, you can wear it all day and forget you're wearing it. That said, after wearing it for a while, you may find yourself making a few adjustments to reduce the slight discomfort.

The bud is currently available in black and white, as well as a special edition from lifestyle brand Kith, featuring a matte black finish and the Kith logo.

Bose doesn't market these as sports earphones, but they're IPX4 splash-resistant and can be used for running, cycling, or the gym. They fit securely in my ears and are suitable for people who want to hear surrounding traffic sounds while running or cycling for safety reasons. We've seen Bose make the earbuds a little more rugged with sportier colors and call them Ultra Open Sports Earbuds. In any case, it's not unusual for Bose to offer color options beyond the black and white versions currently available. For example, the QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds are available in light blue as a Bose.com exclusive color.

There is a control button on the top of each bud barrel, so if you want to talk to someone or answer a call, you can easily find the button and pause the music with one click. Click twice to advance the track or end the call, or click three times to skip forward. You can also choose what happens when the button is held down. You can also switch between listening modes (more on these modes later) and set it to access your phone's voice assistant.

You can also turn the volume up and down using the control buttons, but I found the double-tap-and-hold gesture to access the volume controls a bit fiddly. It might take more practice, but I'd like to see an option to map a simpler long press gesture to the volume control.

Control buttons are located at the top of the barrel.

Of course, everyone's ears are different, and some people are very picky about the type and fit of earbuds they wear. These are clearly designed for people who don't like noise-isolating earbuds getting stuck in their ears and want to keep their ears open to the outside world. Sure, many noise-isolating earbuds, such as the AirPods Pro and Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds, feature transparent or ambient modes that open up the earbuds to the outside world, but the difference here is the ergonomics of the earbuds themselves; Lack of earphones. A silicone or foam tip that seals the ear canal.

To see how others reacted to this design, we asked others at the CNET office in New York to try out the earbuds (watch the companion review video to see their reactions). They were primarily impressed with the earphones' fit and sound quality. . However, I was a little disappointed because of the high price.

How's the sound quality?

Sound-wise, they're about as good as open-back earbuds, but they typically don't have the bass response of noise-isolating earbuds like the QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds. In fact, Bose says they have the same drivers as his QC Ultra Earbuds. However, that doesn't mean they sound that good. Even if you place the drivers in the optimal position in your ear, you won't get the same powerful bass. But there's plenty of bass, good clarity, and a nice openness to the sound.

However, like other open earbuds, your ears remain open, so you won't get great sound in noisy environments. When I tried it on the subway, I could hear the music, but even with the volume turned up all the way, it was a little drowned out by outside noise. In a quiet environment, set the volume between 60 and 80%.

Enlarged view of the speaker driver. This is the same driver used in the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds.

Bose has a feature that you can enable in the Bose Music app (iOS and Android) to automatically adjust the volume to your surroundings. I had no trouble hearing my voice on the phone while walking down the noisy streets of New York.

Another highlight is that there is very little sound leakage from the buds. With open earphones, if you play at high volume, people around you may be able to hear what you're playing. I used these buds in a quiet room with people sitting about 6 feet apart, and I could only hear very faint sounds coming from the buds. That's a great feature.

Immersive audio modes and battery life

To be clear, these aren't noise-cancelling earphones, but they do feature Bose's Immersive Audio for music spatialization. This is the same feature found in the QC Ultra Earbuds and QC Ultra Headphones, which have probably the best noise cancellation on the market today.

Like these models, these buds have head-tracking capabilities, so you can set the immersive audio to either static mode, which locks the sound, or motion mode, which follows your head movements. Enabling this enhances the sound slightly more than the standard stereo mode, but I think it makes a more noticeable difference on the QuietComfort model.

However, using immersive audio will significantly reduce battery life. The Ultra Open Earbuds are rated to last up to 7.5 hours at medium volume levels, but that number drops to about 4.5 hours when you turn on immersive audio. The charging case offers an additional 19.5 hours of battery and has fast charging capabilities, but no wireless charging options.

Voice call performance and missing features

Voice call performance is very similar to QC Ultra Earbuds. I mean, that's good. The callers said they could hear me clearly. Some might argue that the background noise reduction could have been a little better (the companion video review has a sample of an audible voice call), but overall I'm pretty happy with the voice call performance. I was there.

Likewise, the features set here are overall satisfactory. However, like the QC Ultra Earbuds, there is currently no multipoint Bluetooth pairing that allows you to pair the earbuds to two of his devices at the same time. Manual switching between devices works fine, but if you're paying $299, you want multipoint. However, Bose has said that it is working on adding this feature to both the QC Ultra Earbuds and this model, and that a firmware upgrade that will add that feature and possibly others, along with performance tweaks, will be released later this year. I hope it will be done.

The buds also lack ear detection sensors. This means the music won't automatically pause when you take them out of your ears. You can use a single bud independently if you like, but it would be nice to have some sort of auto-pause feature.

It would be nice to have something similar to Sony's Speak to Chat or Apple's conversation recognition mode. Enabling these modes will automatically pause what you're listening to when you start talking to someone. This is a useful feature for this type of earphone, which Bose wants you to wear all day long.

Bose Ultra Open Earbuds: Final Thoughts

Other than the minor complaints mentioned above, my only concern is the price. As unique as it is, this bud costs $299. I think the price is a little artificially high, so I wouldn't be surprised if it retails for $249, and will probably drop even cheaper during Amazon Prime Day or the holiday buying season.

That said, if you can afford the Bose Ultra Open Earbuds, they not only have the best sound of their type, but they also have an attractive design with a secure and comfortable fit. You're getting a great set of open earphones with . I can't say that the look of the buds will be to everyone's taste, but it does look like she's wearing earrings, which is innovative.

