In 2024, we are on the rise





This is a guest post by Dr. Jeffrey Cohen, Chief Physician of Innovation and Stephen Hunter, VP of Innovation and Incubator Operations at Allegheny Health Network, written as part of a series celebrating Technical.ly's 15th anniversary .

Pittsburgh's tech scene over the past 15 years has resembled the region's peaks and valleys, or the Kennywood roller coaster, with spikes and dips that align with macro trends and our own idiosyncrasies.

The starting line in 2009 was indeed a valley. Today, in 2024, the region continues to learn, climb, and hone its climbs despite recent market corrections. Let's check out some of the local bumps, bruises, and highlights along the way, and what's on the horizon for our region.

Pittsburgh technology flashback 15 years ago

In 2009, the still-young-looking President Obama has just taken office and faces an economic downturn, including slowing job creation, bankruptcies, fraud convictions at former world leaders Enron and WorldCom, and massive public bailouts. Was. Banks and automakers that are too big to fail.

Pittsburgh fared better than other cities because of high wages for its highly educated workforce in health care and educational institutions, a boom (and later bust) in the energy sector, and a modestly priced housing market. Throughout the recovery, we've seen many green shoots that point to Pittsburgh's position as a new innovation hub.

The fledgling Duolingo launched its app in 2012, and soon after, we were all scrambling to find Uber Advanced Technologies Group (sold to Aurora Innovation in 2020) a driverless test vehicle. The next few years will see a flurry of activity in the autonomous driving space, including Argo AI (closed in 2022) and Aurora (SPAC with Reinvent Technology Partners Y in 2023) to overcome the harshest roads and I tried to get a car for. The infamous “Pittsburgh Left”.

People in Pittsburgh used to use Nowait (acquired by Yelp in 2017) to get in line at restaurants before starting their drive-over. In 2016, several restaurants around the city piloted Srvd, allowing customers to skip the line and order drinks directly and pick them up at the bar.

That meant, at the time, Pittsburgh was one of the few cities in the world that could use locally developed technology to drive you to the bar, have your table and drinks ready for you when you arrive, and let you learn a new language while traveling. It was one of those places. All payments can be made from the same device.

Resources and wins that fuel local innovation

You know, not all of these companies survived, but that's how innovation happens. And as a region, we are building the infrastructure to more precisely position ourselves for success.

Accelerators like Innovation Works (which existed long before 2009, backed by the commonwealth's most famous benefactor, Benjamin Franklin), the Pittsburgh Life Sciences Greenhouse, and Life We have expanded our support to families. Local venture funds are committing more capital, and state and regional universities, which are central to intellectual property development, are investing to better support entrepreneurship and the commercialization of discoveries. There is.

We've also seen some large-scale exits and acquisitions, which is what the region really needs to start the flywheel of local capital. This little language app now has a market cap of $8 billion, Channel Biosciences was acquired by Biohaven for $1.24 billion, and Crystal Biotech just a few years ago after its $200 million IPO. His market capitalization is over $3 billion. Over the past decade, most of the FAANGs have set up engineering hubs in the city, so it's clear that world-class talent is on the rise to attract vibrant companies to the city.

What Pittsburgh tech companies need to grow further

But it's not just sun and pierogies. Pittsburgh entrepreneurs have historically had to act much more rigorously than those on the coasts. It will be harder to raise funds locally and there will be fewer opportunities for exit. These pressures have led some talented and promising companies to exit the market.

But 2024 feels like we're at a tipping point. If we can focus on what we do best – the convergence of AI, software engineering, life sciences, advanced manufacturing and robotics – and avoid lapses in focus, Pittsburgh has the potential to become the technology capital of the future. there is.

We need to blur the lines between academic excellence and innovation in these focus industries. Government leaders and key regional institutions must embrace prudent self-interest to make investments that support the region's resilience and growth, and withstand the twists and turns of the future.

