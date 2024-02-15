Maintec – How to use your time wisely for 2024





Maintec will be held at NEC on June 5th and 6th as part of Smart Manufacturing & Engineering Week 2024. PWE takes a closer look at what visitors can expect.

“I think it's fair to say that the perception of Maintec has completely changed over the past two years,” said Joss Diamond, Events Manager at Maintec. As well as events, Smart He is also positioned to maintain his engineering and asset management alongside the technology and issues that drive other events such as the Factory Expo. ”

Smart Manufacturing & Engineering Week brings together the world's largest and most innovative industrial and technology companies, including Google and IBM, as well as Siemens and ABB, and the 2024 event will be no exception. Major companies confirmed to exhibit at his 2024 Maintec include Amazon RME, Emerson, RS, and ERIKS.

As well as large multinational companies, many other specialized companies have joined Maintec. Maintech Recruitment, a professional recruitment agency, will be exhibiting for the third consecutive year. Emma Devereux, Managing Director, shares her interesting perspective as she looks across the industry sectors where maintenance expertise is most sought after. This is true not only in traditional manufacturing, but also in sectors such as railways, renewable energy, and logistics. ” “However, because skills are in short supply and maintenance engineer skills are often transferable, we are able to help our clients deploy talent from one market to another, and in some cases arm “We will help recruit people who have worked in the military,” he added. We staff the industry with people who have both technical experience and the ability to work under pressure. you have to be open minded.

“It’s also worth noting that as the focus on automation in manufacturing and distribution increases, the skills of maintenance engineers will also need to evolve. On the electrical side, the skillset will also need to include electronics and PLC. By involving Maintec in a wide range of events, we can all learn what the upcoming trends are and what our clients will demand from candidates in the future.”

Educational content and summit

Maintec boasts its own seminar theater dedicated to maintenance, while visitors have access to a variety of educational activities during NEC's live events. These will be held in eight themed theaters focused on Automation and Robotics, Digital Transformation, IIoT and Connectivity, Industrial Data and AI, Innovation, Maintenance, Airtech Solutions, and Fluid Power and Systems.

A standout activity is the Manufacturing Automation & Robotics Summit, which addresses challenges such as the complexity of integration, developing a skilled workforce, cost and ROI concerns, and regulatory and safety compliance.

Grace Gilling, Manufacturing Portfolio Director for Smart Manufacturing & Engineering Week 2024, commented on the summit: Automation and robotics are more than just buzzwords. It is a fundamental revolution that will reshape the way goods are produced, processed and delivered to market. While the promise of increased efficiency, lower costs, and improved quality is appealing, the path to implementing these technologies is not without hurdles. This summit is dedicated to exploring the rapidly evolving automation and robotics landscape and, more importantly, addressing the challenges of this era of transformation. ”

The full content program is not yet available, but you can sign up for alerts and follow the event on social media for the latest updates.

with a fringe

Apart from the exhibition itself, a wide variety of events will be held “around” the exhibition, ranging from serious to casual events. For example, the Manufacturing Digitalization Summit is an innovative and interactive conference that features both plenary session presentations and lively roundtable discussions with industry leaders. The Oscars of Manufacturing, Manufacturer Top 100 will be held on the evening of his June 5th. It publicly recognizes British manufacturing heroes – outstanding people who have helped change the face of the industry. Additionally, there will be a Manufacturer Directors Forum. He is a network of senior manufacturer professionals drawn from all areas of the industry and participates in targeted events and roundtable discussions to share their best practices and experiences.

On the fun side, there will be a return to the Guitar Legends contest where attendees can show off their guitar skills and win a 3D printed guitar, as well as an after party on day one of the show with live music by The Shadow Monkeys .

Events held at the same time

Many other activities will take place during Smart Manufacturing & Engineering Week. For example, at the Smart Factory Expo, manufacturers explore digital transformation solutions to gain a competitive advantage. Design & Engineering Expo focuses on innovation, helping companies find what they need to reduce costs and optimize their future design and engineering strategies. Most important is the new event Fluid Power & Systems, Airtech, Drive & Control, which will be held for the first time as part of Smart Manufacturing & Engineering Week. These work closely with Maintec and bring together suppliers of key themes and cutting-edge equipment covering key areas such as energy efficiency, machine safety, drives, motors, motion control, robotics and automation. doing.

Also taking place at the NEC at the same time as the event mentioned in this article is the UK Garage & Bodyshop event run by Messe Frankfurt. Rapid News Group's Med-Tech Innovation Expo and his TCT 3Sixty, Mark Allen Group's Subcon.

A single visitor registration for Smart Manufacturing & Engineering Week 2024 gives you access to all events.

