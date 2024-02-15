Google's flagship Gemini AI model gets a major upgrade





The Alphabets Gemini AI model has been out for just two months, but the company has already released upgrades. Gemini Pro 1.5, available exclusively today, is more powerful than its predecessor and can handle large amounts of text, video, or audio input at once.

Demis Hassabis, CEO of Google DeepMind, which developed the new model, compares its vast input capacity to the human working memory he studied as a neuroscientist several years ago. The great thing about these core capabilities, he says, is that they can unlock the kinds of auxiliary functions that models can perform.

A Google DeepMind demo showed Gemini Pro 1.5 analyzing a 402-page PDF of the Apollo 11 communications log. The models were asked to find humorous moments and highlighted several moments, such as when the astronauts blamed the communication delay on a sandwich break. Another demo showed a model answering questions about specific actions from Buster Keaton movies. In previous versions of Gemini, only a much shorter amount of text or video could answer these questions. Google hopes this new feature will allow developers to build new kinds of apps based on the model.

Oriol Vinyals, a research scientist at Google DeepMind, says it's truly magical to see the model perform this kind of inference across every page and every word.

According to Google, Gemini Pro 1.5 delivers 1 hour of video, 11 hours of audio, 700,000 words, or 30,000 lines of code, several times more than other AI models, including OpenAIs GPT-4, which powers ChatGPT. It is said that it is possible to take in and understand everything at once. The company did not reveal the technical details behind this feat. Hassabis said one of his uses for the model, which can handle large amounts of text, tested by researchers at Google DeepMind, is to identify important points in his Discord discussions, which contain thousands of messages. .

The Gemini Pro 1.5 is also more capable, at least for its size, as measured by the model's scores on some popular benchmarks. The new model leverages techniques previously invented by Google researchers to squeeze out more performance without requiring more computing power. This technique, called expert mixing, selectively activates the parts of the model architecture that are best suited to solve a particular task, making training and execution more efficient.

Google says Gemini Pro 1.5 is as capable at many tasks as its most powerful product, Gemini Ultra, despite being a significantly smaller model. Hassabis says there's no reason why he can't apply the same techniques used to improve the Gemini Pro to improve the Gemini Ultra.

Upgraded versions of Gemini Pro will be made available to developers through AI Studio, a sandbox for testing model functionality, and to a limited number of developers through Google's Vertex AI cloud platform API. The general release date has not yet been determined.

Google is also releasing new tools to help developers use Gemini in their applications, including new ways to take advantage of the model's capabilities to parse video and audio. The company also said it will add new features powered by Gemini to its web-based coding tool Project IDX, including how AI debugs and tests code.

The speed of Geminis' upgrades is a sign of the intense AI competition that started with the success of ChatGPT. Earlier this week, OpenAI announced that it would give ChatGPT the ability to remember useful information from long-term conversations. Last week, Google announced that it was rebranding its chatbot Bard and that Gemini Ultra would be available with a paid subscription.

The breakneck pace of advances in generative AI is at odds with concerns about the risks this technology poses. Google said it will put Gemini Pro 1.5 through extensive testing and provide a way to gather feedback on potential risks by providing limited access. The company also says it has provided access to its most powerful model for researchers at the UK AI Safety Institute to test.

Hassabis said he expects further progress in the coming months. This is a new rhythm, he says, that I'm trying to bring in from a kind of start-up mentality.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wired.com/story/google-deepmind-gemini-pro-ai-upgrade/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos