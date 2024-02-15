Online course provider 2U questions future amid huge debt





Online program manager 2U had more than $900 million in debt at the end of 2023.

Photo illustration: Justin Morrison/Inside Higher Ed | Getty Images

2U, one of the largest online course providers, has warned that it is in financial trouble, creating uncertainty for the hundreds of universities that use its services and that there are significant doubts about its ability to continue operating. did.

The warning, published Monday in a quarterly report, adds further confusion to an already uncertain situation for online program management companies (OPMs).

As of the end of last year, 2U had more than $900 million in debt. According to the financial report, if 2U is unable to raise capital or modify or refinance its loans (which it has already begun to do), it will cast significant doubt on its ability to continue as a going concern.

Ben Kaufman, a fellow at the Student Borrower Protection Center, said he wants colleges to ask tough questions about how prepared they are for a sudden suspension.and i wish [the Department of Education] We are asking the school what they will do if 2U explodes.

2U works with more than 250 higher education institutions and partners. Inside Higher Ed reached out to more than a dozen people who work with him at 2U, but most did not respond to requests for comment. Representatives for Pepperdine University and the University of California, Berkeley declined to comment.

Kaufman said he doesn't know if the school has ever thought about it, but it's really bad that no one talks about it. The house is already on fire and no one is talking about how to rescue people. They say they might call the fire department.

Phil Hill, market analyst and edtech consultant at Phil Hill & Associates, said the 2U news was not surprising.

A simple calculation shows that the debt is too high, he said. The calculations are now clear and we need to disclose to investors what is going on.

Hill said he believes 2U's closure will not be a death sentence for the field of online program managers in general. He cited Academic Partnerships and Grand Canyon Education, both of which are growing in the field, as potential buyers for 2U. Some people suggest private equity firms because they are used to acquiring debt.

2U's latest hires follow the company's layoffs last month, which spanned multiple departments and accounted for less than 6% of its workforce, a 2U spokesperson said. 2U also suffered a blow in November, ending its long-standing partnership with the University of Southern California.

That was the canary in the coal mine for me, said Ben Kennedy, managing partner at higher education consulting firm Kennedy & Company.

OPM was a way for universities to launch online programs with revenue-sharing partnerships. Because OPM also had a stake in the program's success, it initially allowed agencies to save money up front and have some level of safety net. Revenues from the program are typically split between OPM and the institution. 2U is one of the largest in this space, founded in 2008 and peaking in 2021 with the acquisition of industry giant edX.

Many successful OPMs today focus on smaller institutions that don't have the means to launch their own online programs, Kennedy said.

Kennedy said other OPMs that pivot and don't do a revenue-sharing model are starting to look more like full-service digital marketing firms, citing roles in everything from call center operations to course design development. . I think companies that are flexible will be able to stay in business.

One financial option not mentioned in 2Us' quarterly report was filing for bankruptcy.

People close to 2U noted that the company has plenty of cash to operate its operations, with $73 million on its balance sheet. The person said 2U has 81 deals in the pipeline and 60 expected to open this year, with both refinancing and asset sales under consideration, a path 2U could follow. He added that it is too early to speculate on the path forward.

But Kaufman pointed out that even if it buys 2U, there are long-term issues with the deal.

Even if there was a White Knight acquirer, we have no idea what that would mean for the students if they emerged from bankruptcy, let alone the degrees and debt they incurred. , he said. I hope universities are paying attention. They need to know that companies that allow them to contact these students could soon face serious disruption.

While 2U's debt is not worrisome to customers, at least publicly, 2U's possible delisting from the Nasdaq stock exchange could be the trigger for the university to sever ties. If a company's stock price falls below $1 for his 30 days, the company will receive a delisting notice. The company would then have to raise its stock price within 180 days, which could be as simple as a reverse stock split. As of February 13, 2Us' stock price was 57 cents per share.

Schools tend to react to headlines, Hill said. The stock price and delisting will make some pretty big headlines.

