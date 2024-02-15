Google touts its ability to use AI to sift through large amounts of content in seconds. CEO predicts profits





Written by Jeffrey Dustin

(Reuters) – At 500,000 words long and often over 1,000 pages, reading Leo Tolstoy's monumental novel “War and Peace” takes just a minute for Google's new artificial intelligence model. Maybe.

The Alphabet-owned company on Thursday unveiled Gemini 1.5, an upgrade to a series of AI models it announced two months ago. Google says users can ask Google's AI to analyze far more content than before (30,000 lines of code, 11 hours of audio, and 1 hour of video) with a single prompt. .

This is for the Pro, which is the mid-sized model in the family. Specifically, Pro can process 1 million pieces of data known as tokens. This is five times the amount that Anthropic, probably our closest competitor in this respect, handles in queries with Claude 2.1 technology.

Reuters was unable to independently verify the claim.

Following releases by OpenAI, creator of ChatGPT, and others, Google's increasingly greedy AI is part of the rapid arms race underway in Silicon Valley to build the most capable and marketable technology ever. reflects.

Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai said in an interview with Reuters that the progress is one of several “milestones” that will energize the company's myriad businesses. Fundamentally, he says, the mainstream search industry is enabling new research methods.

“You’re dramatically providing a broader perspective for people to ask questions about the world.”

One example Google has discussed internally is how filmmakers could ask AI to judge rough films in the same way that critics do, Pichai said. “This is just one of the use cases we were talking about as a team, but there are limits here,” he said.

Another option is to query multiple companies' financial reports at once, Pichai said. A press demo showed how the AI ​​extracted information from a 44-minute video in about 59 seconds, as well as a multimodal prompt in which users asked the AI ​​to respond to a combination of text and images.

In addition to providing the latest technology for Google Search and YouTube, Alphabet is looking to use Gemini 1.5 to attract customers to its cloud division. Alphabet, which has been locked in competition with larger rival and OpenAI backer Microsoft, has recently seen a rebound in revenue growth in the sector.

Google announced that starting Thursday, it will open up its 1 million token AI to a limited number of enterprise customers, while allowing any developer to build on version 1.0 and swap to the latest generation when it becomes available.

Asked when such powerful AI models, which typically come at a cost, will be profitable for Alphabet, Pichai said: “These are good things for us. And over time, we will We will be able to do this very efficiently.”

Another improvement Google highlighted with Gemini 1.5 is efficiency. Google said it has implemented a less burdensome way for AI to gather information known as “mixed experts,” in line with its prior research and recent announcements from competitors.

One company official likened this approach to calling a wise man to answer a question, rather than calling everyone you know.

