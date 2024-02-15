Department of Defense announces next APFIT funding for innovation





US Department of Defense

The Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering (OUSD(R&E)) announced upcoming projects to receive funding through the Pilot Program for Accelerating Acquisition and Deployment of Innovative Technologies (APFIT). These projects will be selected for the first time during his 24th fiscal year and further selection will be made after budgeting.

The purpose of the APFIT pilot program is to quickly move technologies into production and accelerate the fielding of needed technologies to warfighters, with a preference for technologies developed by small businesses and non-traditional defense contractors. . The benefit of this pilot program is that it provides war-winning capabilities ahead of schedule, while contributing to the viability of small businesses and non-traditional defense contractors. APFIT is an additional tool that the Department of Defense can use to drive innovative capabilities beyond the Valley of Death and accelerate deployment into warfighter hands.

“Due to the critical capabilities provided to the warfighter and awaiting full budgeting, it was important to get a head start on the first round of the FY24 project.Technological superiority over adversaries We must continue to act quickly to maintain our capabilities,” said Heidi Shu, assistant secretary of defense for research and engineering. “APFIT has a long track record of accelerating capabilities, and our warfighters will greatly benefit from the accelerated capability delivery we are announcing today. We look forward to receiving the full amount so that we can do so.”

The National Defense Authorization Act of 2022 provides a competitive advantage for innovative and mature technologies and products that can meet warfighter demand but lack the funding needed to move capabilities into production. APFIT was established as a merit-based program under the Secretary of Defense.

Congress provided $100 million in funding to APFIT in FY22 and increased funding to $150 million in FY23. Over the past two years, 21 Department of Defense programs have been selected to receive his APFIT funding to procure innovative technologies from small businesses and non-traditional defense contractors. Pending appropriation before making additional selections, the APFIT program will provide FY24 Continuing Resolution (CR) funding to the following projects:

Accelerate Acquisition of the Maritime Expeditionary Standoff Capability Advanced Capability Module (APMAC) – $11.95 million, U.S. Marine Corps. ARCHER Airborne Threat Detection and Tracking – $13.55 million, U.S. Air Force. Electronic Information Modernization Upgrade (EIMU) Production – $14.4 million, U.S. Navy. Identification Friend or Foe Micro (IFF) – $10.1 million, U.S. Marine Corps.

About USD(R&E)

The Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering (USD(R&E)) is the chief technology officer of the Department of Defense. For more information, visit www.cto.mil, follow us on Twitter @DoDCTO, or visit https://www.linkedin.com/company/ousdre on LinkedIn.

