Introducing Gemini 1.5, Google's next generation AI model





Introducing Gemini 1.5

Demis Hassabis, CEO of Google DeepMind, on behalf of the Gemini team

These are exciting times for AI. New advances in this field could make AI even more useful to billions of people in the coming years. Since introducing Gemini 1.0, we've been testing, refining, and enhancing its features.

Today, we announced the next generation model Gemini 1.5.

Gemini 1.5 offers dramatically enhanced performance. This represents a step change in our approach and is based on research and engineering innovations across nearly every part of our foundational model development and infrastructure. This includes streamlining training and services in Gemini 1.5 with a new Mix of Expertise (MoE) architecture.

The first Gemini 1.5 model released for initial testing is the Gemini 1.5 Pro. This is a medium-sized multimodal model, optimized for scaling across a wide range of tasks, and performs at a similar level to his largest model to date, his 1.0 Ultra. It also introduces breakthrough capabilities in long context understanding.

Gemini 1.5 Pro comes with a standard 128,000 token context window. However, starting today, a limited group of developers and enterprise customers can try out Context Window for up to 1 million tokens in private preview through AI Studio and Vertex AI.

As we roll out the full 1 million token context window, we've been actively working on optimizations to improve latency, reduce computational requirements, and improve the user experience. We look forward to seeing people try out this groundbreaking feature. Details about future availability are shared below.

The continued advancement of these next-generation models opens up new possibilities for people, developers, and businesses to create, discover, and build with AI.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://blog.google/technology/ai/google-gemini-next-generation-model-february-2024/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos