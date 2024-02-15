Europe's solar power sector: navigating geopolitical challenges and technological innovation





Reliance on China's solar power supply chain is a double-edged sword. While cost benefits are encouraging adoption, Europe's energy security remains vulnerable. There is a strong need to build a strong European solar power ecosystem that can compete globally while ensuring energy security. It is essential to invest in re-establishing manufacturing in Europe and diversifying supply chains.

In addition, the closure of several companies across Europe is a reminder of the volatility of the solar power market. The situation is exacerbated by a flood of solar panel inventories in Europe and a willingness to sell below cost to clear the surplus, leaving European companies in a precarious position. ing. A concerted European response would help balance these challenges and establish a European domestic solar power supply chain.

Learn from our global counterparts

To strengthen its position, Europe needs to look to the examples set by countries such as the United States, India and Turkey. These countries have successfully introduced incentives and established partnerships to foster domestic manufacturing growth. For example, the SEMA Coalition is an industry group lobbying for the development of an end-to-end solar manufacturing chain in the United States. Europe could greatly benefit from strategies similar to the Anti-Inflation Act, such as creating non-tariff barriers, providing incentives to support domestic production, and encouraging developers to use domestically produced components.

There are also significant opportunities for innovation in cell and wafer manufacturing technology. The current focus is on manufacturing the next generation of solar cell technology. New fabs are increasingly introducing heterojunction (HJT) and tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPcon) cell technologies, and companies are working to improve the efficiency of both. These technologies have shown cell efficiencies close to 26% at production scale.

A number of European and US companies are working on developing next-generation perovskite solar cells. These solar cells are typically built on HJT cell platforms and can vary dramatically in efficiency, up to nearly 30%. There are also opportunities for innovative breakthroughs in the way wafers are manufactured.

Taking a multifaceted approach

A comprehensive strategy is essential if Europe's solar power industry is to thrive in the face of the evolving global energy landscape. This strategy includes a strong commitment to innovation and research, which is essential to discovering new materials and improving solar cell efficiency. Europe's programs are still at the starting point, as seen in recent initiatives such as the Net Zero Industrial Act and the German Solar Power Package and Resilience Bonus, and there is a potential and need to accelerate action in this area. Shows both. This highlights the importance of public-private partnerships as they are critical to moving the industry forward. Equally important is gaining policy support from European governments, including subsidies and regulations that encourage the use of renewable energy.

Strengthening the industry also includes building alliances between European solar companies to foster shared progress and resilience. The formation of supply chain and industry alliances, such as the European Solar Manufacturing Council (ESMC), is proof of the strength of collaboration. By joining forces, companies can leverage each other's strengths, reduce risks and create a more robust and sustainable solar power industry.

Educating the public about the benefits of solar energy is essential to increasing demand and support for the industry. Furthermore, adopting sustainable practices in our operations and products is not only ethically sound, but also an important business strategy in today's environmentally conscious market. Together, these approaches form a comprehensive pathway for Europe's solar industry to lead the green energy revolution, turning challenges into opportunities for growth and innovation.

The future path for Europe's solar industry is difficult but full of possibilities. By embracing innovation, promoting supportive policies and building a strong united front, we can overcome these challenges and emerge as a major player in the global solar power sector. At NexWafe, we approach this work with the belief that solar energy is more than just a business, it's a key component of a sustainable future.

Davor Sutija is CEO of NexWafe, a manufacturer of photovoltaic wafers based in Freiburg, Germany.

