Google seeks advantage over OpenAI with new, higher-performance Gemini Pro 1.5





Another week, another Gemini model.

Alphabet Inc.'s Google is furiously pushing ahead with a new Gemini-branded AI model that can power business applications like chatbots and coding assistants, as it seeks to outdo rivals OpenAI and Microsoft in the ever-heating generative AI battle.

Earlier this week, OpenAI announced that it was adding persistent memory to ChatGPT. This means the chatbot remembers user preferences and facts about past interactions and applies them to future responses through the underlying new large-scale language model GPT-4.5. Now, Google is responding by releasing an even more capable and compact Gemini model.

Google DeepMind researchers who worked on the model also said the company is sharing information about the safety of these new AI systems with government regulators in the U.S. and U.K. He said he is not waiting for the green light.

This information sharing is voluntary, but the UK government has often hinted that the AI ​​Safety Institute will help ensure that dangerous models do not pose a risk to the public, but tech companies are building models far faster than they can be evaluated. If we continue to announce this, we will not be able to fulfill our role. . In the U.S., the similarly named AI Safety Institute is tasked only with issuing standards for companies to use when evaluating their models; it does not conduct evaluations itself.

Just last week, Alphabet broadly released its most powerful Gemini Ultra 1.0 model, a better AI assistant that can advise you on how to change a tire, help design a birthday card, and help analyze financial statements. We charged users $20 per month for access to . you.

Today, the company announced a more limited research release of Gemini 1.5 Pro, a new version of the Gemini Pro model. It provides similar performance to Ultra 1.0 in a smaller model. Smaller models use less computing power to train and run, and are cheaper to use.

1.5 Pro is built with a combination of expert designs. So instead of one giant neural network, it's actually a collection of several smaller neural networks, each specialized for a specific task. This makes the model cheap to train and run.

Google charges customers for the current Gemini 1.0 Pro model $0.0025 per image the model produces, $0.002 per second of audio it outputs, and $0.00025 per 1,000 characters of text it produces. The company did not say how much it plans to charge for the new 1.5 Pro version.

Like Google's other Gemini models, the 1.5 Pro is multimodal. That is, it is trained on text, images, audio, and video. It can process input and provide output in any of these formats.

But in addition to being smaller, the new Pro does things that even the larger Ultra 1.0 can't do. It can ingest and analyze much more data than other AI models on the market, including its larger, older cousins.

The new Gemini 1.5 Pro can capture approximately 7 books' worth of text, or 1 hour of video, or 11 hours of audio. This allows AI to ask questions that involve searching for answers through large amounts of data, such as trying to find a specific clip in a long video or answering a complex question about a piece of federal criminal law. It's easier to do. .

The new model makes this possible because the maximum length of a context window or prompt can reach 1 million tokens. A token is a slightly longer chunk of data, about 1 word. Therefore, 1 million tokens is equivalent to approximately 700,000 words. The next closest publicly available large-scale language model, Anthropics Claude 2.0, has a 200,000-token context window.

For now, the new 1.5 Pro is aimed at enterprise customers and AI researchers. It will be available to users who have access to the Gemini API through the Google AI Studio sandbox, and some Google Cloud customers will be invited to a private preview of the model through the Google Cloud Vertex AI platform.

Google is desperately trying to convince large companies to start building generative AI applications based on its AI models. The company hopes this will help grow its cloud computing business, which consistently ranks third behind Microsoft Azure and Amazon's AWS. But Google's new AI capabilities give it its best opportunity in years to gain market share, especially from AWS, which has lagged far behind its competitors in offering cutting-edge generative AI models. .

Alphabet last month reported that its cloud revenue grew 25% year-over-year last quarter, but that number is lower than the 30% cloud revenue growth reported by Microsoft. But Alphabets' cloud revenue was growing nearly twice as fast as AWS reported. Amazon is trying to remedy its genAI laggard through a partnership with AI startup Anthropic, but it's unclear whether this partnership will prevent it from losing out to Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud.

Oriol Vinyals, vice president of research at Google DeepMind, who helped develop the latest Gemini model, provided a video demonstration highlighting how the new model can show advanced understanding of both video and language. I showed it to reporters. When asked about the significance of the piece of paper in Buster Keaton's old silent film, the model correctly answered that the paper was a pawn tag, and not only explained its importance in the film's plot, but also played the correct scene in the film. I could also quote it. Where it was introduced. We might also be able to draw on examples of astronauts joking from the recordings of the Apollo 11 mission.

Vinyals also showed how to use a simple sketch and ask the model to find scenes or instances in the transcript that match that sketch.

However, he pointed out that the model is still flawed. As with all LLM-based AI models, they are prone to hallucinatory symptoms where the model is merely producing information. He said the 1.5 Pro's hallucination rate was neither better nor worse than Google's earlier Gemini model, but did not provide specific error rates.

In response to a journalist's question, Vinyals said the demonstration video he just played to show off Gemini 1.5 Pro's capabilities was a selective depiction of Google's less successful attempts among other similar attempts. He also hinted that it could be something like that.

Many journalists and technologists have complained that Google edited the video demonstration accompanying the launch of the Gemini model in December, as if the model could better understand the scene in the live video and answer questions faster than it could in reality. He criticized the pretense.

The new 1.5 Pro also has no persistent long-term memory, unlike Google's GPT-4.5. This means that while 1.5 Pro can find information in fairly large datasets, it cannot remember that information for future sessions. For example, Vinyals said 1.5 Pro users can give a model an entire dictionary of an obscure language and ask it to translate from that language. But even if the user comes back a month later, the model won't know how to do the same translation right away. The user will have to feed the dictionary again.

The UK government's new AI Safety Institute will carry out independent assessments of the most powerful models developed by AI companies. Additionally, AI companies, including Google DeepMind, have agreed to share information about their internal safety tests with both the UK and US governments. Viñals said Google is adhering to the commitments it made to these governments at this summer's International AI Safety Summit, but it remains unclear whether the UK AI Safety Association has evaluated either the 1.5 Pro or Gemini models. He did not make it clear.

Last week, the Financial Times reported that many major AI companies are frustrated by the time it takes for the AI ​​Safety Institute to evaluate their models.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://fortune.com/2024/02/15/google-gemini-pro-competition-openai/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos