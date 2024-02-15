Introducing Gemini 1.5, Google's latest AI model with significant upgrades over its predecessor.





Just last week, Google announced some big news. Google has rebranded Bard to Gemini, announced the Gemini app known as Gemini Advanced, and revealed a new premium AI plan. Continuing with the trending news, Google announced yet another AI development: a new AI model.

On Thursday, Google announced its next generation model Gemini 1.5. Although Gemini 1.0 was only launched in December, the new model boasts significant upgrades over its predecessor, including a longer context window, improved understanding, and improved overall performance.

The model is so advanced that Google CEO Sundar Pichai said the 1.5 Pro, the first Gemini 1.5 model Google will release for early testing, will be the first Gemini 1.5 model that Google has released for early testing. He said it achieved quality comparable to 1.0 Ultra, a large-scale language model (LLM). You can run it on a weekly basis with less compute usage.

“A longer context window shows us what's possible,” Pichai added. “These enable entirely new capabilities and help developers build more useful models and applications.”

To achieve this enhanced performance, Gemini 1.5 is built on a new version of the Mixture-of-Experts (MoE) architecture, which allows the model to learn the most relevant paths within a neural network. It is said that this will enable selective activation and improve efficiency. press release.

Google claims that Gemini 1.5 Pro can run up to 1 million tokens in production, which is a significant increase from Gemini 1.0's original 32,00 tokens. This increase is notable because the model's context window, and therefore the amount of information it can capture, is made up of tokens. Therefore, the more tokens a model can incorporate, the better and more informed its responses are likely to be.

Google

Google says the 1.5 Pro can process vast amounts of information at once, including “up to an hour of video, 11 hours of audio, and over 30,000 lines of code or codebases of over 700,000 words.”

In the demo, Google provided the 1.5 Pro with a 44-minute silent Buster Keaton movie. The model handled it quickly and was able to answer all kinds of questions, including multimodal queries, as seen in the video below.

The model also performed well against benchmarks. He outperformed 1.0 Pro in 87% of the benchmarks Google uses to develop his LLM. Gemini 1.5 Pro also performed well in the Needle In A Haystack (NIAH) evaluation and Machine Translation from One Book (MTOB) benchmark, which tests model acuity and learning ability.

To reassure users about the safety of Gemini 1.5 Pro, Google says it has conducted extensive evaluations to ensure safe and responsible deployment of this advanced model.

Google is releasing 1.5 Pro with a 1 million token context window for free in limited preview to developers and enterprise customers via AI Studio and Vertex AI. Once this model is ready for wide release, Google plans to introduce 1.5 Pro with price ranges starting from the standard 128,000 token context window and up to 1 million tokens.

