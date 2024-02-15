This CEO is a technology expert pioneering new frontiers in medical technology





The dominant stereotype of a chief executive officer of a large corporation is that of a fast-talking, extroverted person who has risen through the corporate ranks. This is what I envisioned when I first contacted Valeska Schroeder, her CEO of Cerapedics, a bone healing technology manufacturer. Even after interviewing many fine women for this column, I still referred to Schroeder as his in the first email. I will be the first to point out my own inherent biases. If she can make this gaffe as one of about 50 female orthopedic spine surgeons in the United States, things are going to be pretty tough for her community in the broader medical technology business.

When I sat down with Schroeder for an interview, I learned how many molds she has broken since the start of her career. She is a graceful and humble leader with a PhD in materials science and engineering. Combining her technical expertise with her experience as an investor, Ms. Schroeder is poised to integrate business knowledge and science to drive innovation across the medical technology sector.

This interview was especially exciting for me because I rarely interview business leaders in the same field of expertise as my own for this column. I'm a spine surgeon. Cerapedics is a fast-growing orthopedic company with 250 employees that manufactures biologics to facilitate spinal fusion procedures. This was new ground in my field and it was very interesting to learn more about how innovation happens in real time.

You joined Cerapedics as CEO exactly one year ago. What sparked this movement and why now?

I have been working for KCK Group, Cerapedics' largest investor, for a long time and was familiar with Cerapedics through investments and board meetings. I became more involved in the management team as I was excited to build a strong future with the company. A year ago, I found an opportunity to work full time. My experience at KCK helped me understand the secrets of success for medical technology companies.

I'm excited to be part of an already successful company and help it grow and scale. The P-15 peptide that Cerapedics uses in its products to promote bone healing is pharmaceutically manufactured with a distinct mechanism of action not found in other categories of bone graft materials. Our new P-15 bone graft product is currently being evaluated for use in lumbar interbody fusion procedures and has received breakthrough device designation from the FDA. It's great to be one step closer to helping more patients.

In your previous role as an investor, what did you look for in the companies you invested in? What makes a successful company from your perspective?

At KCK, I was in a group focused on medical technology companies. We were looking for specific aspects as indicators of success. Most importantly, we need to start with the clinical benefits. And to show that, we need to look at the clinical evidence. Products and innovations must also be useful to physicians. Good medical equipment doesn't interfere with medical workflow. Finally, there must also be economic benefits for payers and the economy.

What drew you to the healthcare field, both professionally and personally?

My grandfather was an academic doctor. Early on in my life, I was surrounded by people working in medicine, but I wasn't sure I wanted to be a doctor. I earned a PhD in materials science and rose through the technical ranks. I didn't originally work in the medical industry, and it wasn't very fulfilling. I wanted to help patients and doctors. So a few years later I moved into the medical device world and never looked back. It aligns the personal satisfaction of helping patients with what I do at work every day. I have a natural curiosity about this industry.

One of the most interesting parts of my job is listening to different stakeholders. I had a meeting with a group of doctors today and it was great to hear how they are using our products. I also interact frequently with patients and payers.

Specifically, what motivated you to decide to work in the spine surgery industry?

I'm new to the spine industry. I think everyone has met someone in their life who is suffering from back pain or leg pain, but they are looking for another solution. The path to progress can be long and painful. The spine remains a place where solutions are needed. The future potential of Cerapedics products is a major driving force. I also love being active outdoors, like skiing and hiking, and I want to help people stay active.

Please tell us about yourself, your family life, and what you enjoy doing.

I have three daughters, ages 21, 19, and 15. I only have one at home now. It was great to watch them grow.

It's all part of who I am. I enjoy being fully committed to being a part of my children's lives, and I'm also fully committed to my career. When children are small, we want them to stay home more, but when the time comes for them to think about their careers, their interests expand and they start building their own lives. My oldest son is majoring in computer science and my younger daughter is majoring in chemical engineering.

Do you think having a PhD and a mother who is a CEO influenced that?

As a mother, it is sometimes difficult for me to acknowledge the influence I have on my children, but growing up in a household with a mother who focused on science and its careers contributed to my interest and career in STEM fields. has influenced children's aspirations. I am not the only woman who will be a role model for my daughters. I know they have been and continue to be influenced by a variety of amazing female role models. I'm so proud of their achievements and ambitions and excited that they love science as much as I do.

How do you promote women?

At Cerapedics, we are proud that approximately 50% of executive leadership roles are held by women. These women employ a diverse team of high-performers.

In addition to formal corporate structures to promote diversity and inclusion, I encourage the women I mentor to continue building their personal networks. Personally, I have a group of women that I have worked with for many years and we communicate regularly, share ideas and support each other throughout our careers. This has had a huge impact on my own career development and I believe it is critical to my continued growth as a leader.

I am also acutely aware of the fact that we support the specialty field of spine surgery, which is dominated by men. I am inspired by you and the other women who are breaking barriers in this field every day, and I look forward to exploring further opportunities to support, develop and advance women in clinical and corporate roles. .

What is your day like?

I'm not a morning person. When I work from home, I sometimes start by waking up my daughter, who is in high school. She has to be woken up many times and she needs time to do her hair, check social media, and have breakfast before going to school. I then start my workday during quiet hours, with meetings starting around 9am. I also spend a lot of time in the field interacting with surgeons at medical events and conferences. Cerapedics is based in Colorado.

What are your personality traits that have led you to where you are today?

I'm an impatient person, for better or for worse. Impatience drives me to get things done, but it also allows me to stay positive and energetic. Even if you have a bad day, what happens next can be great. In particular, I am also quite good technically, which has been a key driver of my success. I learned from my PhD to take the time to understand a topic deeply and question my perspective further to reach better conclusions.

I would also like to add that while I think I tend to take action, I have learned that activity alone does not always get you to your destination. It is also important to balance your thinking time. If you don't do that, you tend to get busy.

