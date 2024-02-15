Google releases Gemini Pro 1.5





Just two months after the first release of the Gemini AI model and one week after the release of Gemini 1.0 Ultra, the most capable AI model, Google today released the first Gemini 1.5 model, Gemini 1.5 Pro . Gemini 1.0 Ultra is also available to developers for the first time.

Confused? Buckle up and join the club. After a year of talking about AI, Google is finally stepping on the gas.

Windows Intelligence in your inbox

Sign up for our new free newsletter to get 3 time-saving tips every Friday and get a free copy of Paul Thurrott's Windows 11 and Windows 10 Field Guide (regularly $9.99) as a special welcome gift .

“*” indicates a required field

“Gemini 1.5 represents dramatic improvements across a number of fronts, and 1.5 Pro achieves the same quality as 1.0 Ultra while using less compute,” Google CEO Sundar Pichai said in an announcement post. I am writing. “This new generation also brings breakthroughs in long-context understanding. Up to 1 million tokens can be run continuously, significantly increasing the amount of information that models can process, significantly increasing the amount of information that models can process. We now have the longest context window of any scale-based model. A longer context window enables entirely new functionality, allowing developers to build more useful models and applications.”

“Gemini 1.5 delivers dramatically enhanced performance. It represents a step change in our approach, and we have focused on developing the underlying model and research and engineering across nearly every part of our infrastructure. Based on innovation,” added Google Deepmind CEO Demis Hassabis. “This includes using our new Mix of Expertise (MoE) architecture to make Gemini 1.5 training and services more efficient.”

Currently, Google is only releasing the Gemini 1.5 Pro model, but we expect to see Ultra and Nano versions soon. Hassabis describes Gemini 1.5 Pro as a medium-sized multimodal model that is optimized to scale across a wide range of tasks. That it performs similarly to the much larger Gemini 1.0 Ultra, if accurate, should be a wake-up call for Google's competitors like OpenAI and Microsoft.

Currently, Gemini 1.5 Pro ships with 128,000 tokens of Context Windows, but Google is offering 1 million Context Windows to a limited group of developers and enterprise customers via AI Studio and Vertex AI in private preview. is open to the public. Hassabis said the feature will be rolled out to more customers after receiving feedback and performing further optimizations to improve latency, reduce compute requirements, and improve user experience. .

The key here seems to be the model's “context window”. Google explains that this window is made up of tokens (full or partial words, code, images, audio, and video), which are building blocks that AI models use to process information. Gemini 1.0 supported 32,000 tokens, while Gemini 1.5 is running up to 1 million tokens in production, with a codebase of over 700,000 words, 30,000+ lines of code, It's powerful enough to process 11 hours of audio or 1 hour of video in one go. Passed. And the company claims to have successfully tested up to 10 million tokens.

Developers interested in testing Gemini 1.5 Pro can sign up for AI Studio today, while enterprise customers are encouraged to contact their Vertex AI account team.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thurrott.com/a-i/google-gemini-a-i/297867/google-releases-gemini-pro-1-5 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos