Donor generosity breathes new life into genetics and genomics research | Virginia Tech News





Powers' family said he had a strong love of science and believed that genetic research would ultimately solve many of humanity's medical problems.

For example, the Virginia Techs Genomics Sequencing Center is a dedicated, multi-user resource for the development and application of cutting-edge next-generation sequencing technologies. As part of the Institute's Research Services Facility, the Genomics Sequencing Center is a one-stop shop for rapid, cost-effective project planning and execution, genomic, transcriptomic, and functional genomics services.

Powers also had a strong interest in developing the Virginia Tech Innovation Campus near Crystal City, Virginia, where he lived and worked as a civilian for the Department of the Navy.

Mr. Powers was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth, the love of his life and to whom he was married for 53 years. One of the activities they most enjoyed together was traveling around the world. Although they had no children of their own, they were avid animal lovers who kept raccoons and squirrels as pets, and they supported the idea of ​​plant-based foods.

Known as the resident handyman, Powers was always working on a project or building something with his hands. Utilizing his mechanical engineering background, he built his first personal cabin, his cruiser, and his boat, which he used for many years on the Potomac River and Chesapeake Bay.

Virginia Tech offers many different types of giving opportunities. You can also donate online directly to the Fralin Institute for Life Sciences.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.vt.edu/articles/2024/02/flsi-powers-estate-gift.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos