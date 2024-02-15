New solid electrolyte matches liquid performance





In a significant advance that could change the landscape of battery technology, researchers at the University of Liverpool have unveiled a new solid electrolyte material that can conduct lithium ions at a rate comparable to that of liquid electrolytes.

Solid electrolytes offer the important advantage of not being explosive over liquid types. Of course, in the past, increased safety came at the cost of decreased performance. Specifically, solid electrolytes typically have a poor ability to conduct lithium ions through their materials.

Now researchers in Liverpool have tackled the problem of ion transport using a new solid electrolyte made from lithium, silicon, sulfur and iodine and shaped into a three-dimensional crystal structure. The researchers published their findings in the journal Science on February 16th.

This structure provides 15 different paths for lithium ions to move through the material. These pathways are known as coordination environments and refer to the way positively charged ions (cations) are surrounded by and interact with neighboring atoms or molecules.

This number of pathways represents a significant departure from current state-of-the-art lithium solid electrolytes, which typically feature only three or four distinct lithium environments within the crystal structure.

This material is not in direct competition with established solid electrolytes. The goal of this research is to pioneer new directions in solid electrolyte discovery, focusing on improving lithium mobility and overall battery performance.Matthew Roceinski, University of Liverpool

Matthew Loseinski, a professor at the University of Liverpool and one of the paper's co-authors, said the large number of environments provided so many paths for lithium to move through the crystal structure. Furthermore, the lithium environment within the material exhibits a high degree of turbulence. When it comes to ion transport in solids, the more disorder the better.

Rosseinski said the abundance of diverse paths for lithium movement within the crystal lattice allows for efficient ion conduction. Unlike traditional solid electrolytes, which favor fewer and more similar pathways, this new material combines a dense structure with diverse pathways, providing lithium ions with numerous mobility options. This structural diversity reduces the possibility of ion trapping and improves the overall conductivity.

In studying this material, researchers confirmed that the material's exceptional electrical conductivity is comparable to that of liquid electrolytes. Additionally, this material exhibits low activation energy, indicating minimal energy barrier to lithium ion migration. The researchers believe these promising results position the new material as a strong candidate for use as a solid electrolyte in next-generation battery technology.

In real-world battery applications, the new material exhibits superior performance properties, Loseinsky said. This new material acts as an electrolyte in an all-solid-state battery configuration alongside a lithium cobalt oxide cathode and a lithium metal anode, offering superior energy density, power density, and cycle life compared to traditional liquid electrolytes.

This material is not in direct competition with established solid electrolytes. The goal of this research is to pioneer new directions in solid electrolyte discovery, focusing on improving lithium mobility and overall battery performance, Roceinski said.

Rosseinski also emphasized that the composition of the new solid electrolyte is made up of non-toxic, earth-abundant elements, highlighting its potential environmental benefits.

Because lithium, silicon, sulfur and iodine are readily available and non-toxic, the materials align with the battery industry's commitment to sustainability and resource efficiency, Roceinsky said. Additionally, the use of earth-abundant elements supports battery recycling efforts, minimizing environmental impact and promoting a circular economy.

The importance of this advance extends beyond just battery research. Researchers incorporated his AI model into their research, allowing them to expand their search for potential high-performance materials. During the research and development process, AI facilitated the identification of promising chemical compositions, leading researchers to materials with unique structural properties that aid in ion transport.

But Rosseinski said AI has been a useful tool for researchers. However, the process was always directed by the researcher's own understanding and utilized a wide variety of techniques, most of which did not use his AI.

Loseinski acknowledged that challenges remain in making the material widely available. Instability of materials in air and moisture is a significant manufacturing hurdle, requiring a controlled environment during battery assembly to maintain stability. Furthermore, although this new material offers promising performance properties, further research is required to optimize its synthesis, scalability, and compatibility with existing battery technologies.

From an article on your site

Related articles on the web

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://spectrum.ieee.org/battery-electrolyte The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos