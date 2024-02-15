OpenAI launches Sora, an AI that generates eye-popping videos





In April, New York startup Runway AI unveiled technology that allows users to type text into a box on a computer screen and generate videos of things like cows attending a birthday party or dogs chatting on their smartphones.

The four-second video was blurry, choppy, distorted, and unpleasant. But these were clear signs that artificial intelligence technology would produce increasingly convincing videos in the months and years to come.

Just 10 months later, San Francisco startup OpenAI announced a similar system that creates videos that look like they were ripped from a Hollywood movie. The demonstration included short videos created in minutes, including a woolly mammoth striding across a snow-covered meadow, a monster staring into a melting candle, and a Tokyo skyline, apparently captured by cameras swooping through the city. was.

OpenAI, which created the ChatGPT chatbot and still image generator DALL-E, is one of many companies competing to improve this type of instant video generator, including startups like Runway, Google, and Facebook. and Instagram. This technology has the potential to speed up the work of experienced filmmakers while completely replacing inexperienced digital artists.

It can also be a quick and cheap way to create disinformation online, making it even harder to tell what's true on the internet.

Oren Etzioni, a professor at the University of Washington who specializes in artificial intelligence, said he was very afraid that something like this could sway a closely contested election. He is also the founder of True Media, a nonprofit organization that works to identify online misinformation in political campaigns.

OpenAI is calling the new system “Sora,” after the Japanese word for sky. The team behind the technology, including researchers Tim Brooks and Bill Peebles, chose a name that evokes endless creative possibilities.

They also said in an interview that the company has not yet released Sora to the public because it is still working to understand the risks of the system. Instead, OpenAI shares the technology with a small group of academics and other external researchers who are responsible for red-teaming (a term used to search for potential exploits).

The goal here is to provide a preview of future developments so people can see the technology's capabilities and get feedback, Dr. Brooks said.

OpenAI already tags videos generated by its system with watermarks to indicate they were generated by AI, but the company has acknowledged that these can be removed. It can also be difficult to find. (The New York Times added a Generated by AI watermark to the video in this article.)

This system is an example of generative AI that can instantly create text, images, and audio. Like other generative AI technologies, OpenAI's systems learn by analyzing digital data, in this case the video and the captions that describe what the video contains.

OpenAI did not say how many videos the system learned or where they came from, except to say that the training included both publicly available videos and videos licensed from copyright holders. Didn't make it clear. The company has said little about the data used to train its technology, likely because it wants to maintain an edge over competitors, and has been sued multiple times for using copyrighted material. It's probably because he's being woken up.

(The New York Times sued OpenAI and its partner Microsoft in December, alleging copyright infringement of news content related to its AI systems.)

In response to a short description, Sora generates videos that look like gorgeously rendered papercraft worlds of coral reefs teeming with colorful fish and marine life. While the videos are impressive, they aren't always perfect and can contain strange and illogical images. For example, the system recently produced a video of someone eating a cookie, and the cookie didn't get any smaller.

DALL-E, Midjourney, and other still image generators have improved so rapidly over the past few years that they can now produce images that are almost indistinguishable from photographs. This has made it difficult to identify misinformation online, and many digital artists have complained that it has become harder to find work.

Reed Southen, a film concept artist from Michigan, said that when Midjourney was first released in 2022, we were all laughing and thinking, “Oh, that's cute.” Now people are losing their jobs because of mid-journey.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2024/02/15/technology/openai-sora-videos.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos