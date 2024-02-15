Google's Gemini 1.5 Pro is a new, more efficient AI model





On Thursday, Google announced Gemini 1.5 Pro. The company says it has significantly improved performance compared to previous models. The company's AI trajectory follows last week's announcement of Gemini 1.0 Ultra, and the rebranding of the Bard chatbot (to Gemini) for the new model with more powerful and versatile features. It is becoming increasingly important for its future.

In an announcement blog post, Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Google DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis touted the rapidly evolving capabilities of their models while assuring viewers about the safety of ethical AI. I'm trying to find a balance. Our team continues to pioneer the latest models with safety at our core, Pichai summed up.

The company needs to emphasize safety to AI skeptics (including one former Google CEO) and government regulators. But the company also needs to emphasize models that accelerate performance for AI developers, potential customers, and investors who are concerned that the company is reacting too slowly to the success of OpenAI's breakthrough with ChatGPT.

Pichai and Hassabis say Gemini 1.5 Pro provides comparable results to Gemini 1.0 Ultra. However, Gemini 1.5 has reduced computational requirements and performs more efficiently at that level. Multimodal functionality includes processing text, images, video, audio, or code. As AI models advance, they will continue to offer more versatile functionality in a single prompt box (another recent example is OpenAI's integration of his DALL-E 3 image generation into his ChatGPT). there is).

Google CEO Sundar Pichai (ALAIN JOCARD via Getty Images)

Gemini 1.5 Pro can also process up to 1 million tokens, or units of data that an AI model can process in a single request. Google says Gemini 1.5 Pro can process over 700,000 words, 1 hour of video, 11 hours of audio, and a codebase of over 30,000 lines. The company says it has also successfully tested a version that supports up to 10 million tokens.

According to the company, Gemini 1.5 Pro can maintain high accuracy even for queries with a large number of tokens when there is a lot of new data to learn from. It seems that this is the model that left an impression in the evaluation of Needle In a Haystack. In this test, developers insert a small piece of information within a long block of text to see if an AI model can recognize it. Google says Gemini 1.5 Pro can find embedded text in data blocks as long as 1 million tokens 99 percent of the time.

Google says Gemini 1.5 Pro can infer various details from the 402-page Apollo 11 moon mission record. Additionally, you can analyze her plot points and events from her uploaded 44-minute silent film starring Buster Keaton. 1.5 Pro Long Context Because his windows are the first of their kind among large models, Hassabis says they are continually developing new evaluations and benchmarks to test their new features. I am writing.

Google launches Gemini 1.5 Pro with 128,000 tokens of functionality, the same as the maximum number of OpenAI (publicly) GPT-4 models. Hassabis said Google will eventually introduce a new price tier that will support queries of up to 1 million tokens.

Google DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis (Joy Malone via Getty Images)

Gemini 1.5 Pro is also great at learning new skills from information in long prompts without additional tweaking (in-context learning). In a benchmark called Machine Translation from One Book, the model learned a grammar manual for the Karaman language. The Karaman language has fewer than 200 speakers worldwide and is a previously untrained language. According to the company, Gemini 1.5 Pro now performs at the same level of performance when translating English to Karaman as a human learns the same content.

In a developer-focused announcement, Google says Gemini 1.5 Pro can perform problem-solving tasks over longer blocks of code. When given a prompt with more than 100,000 lines of code, Hassabis writes, it can better reason through the sample, suggest helpful changes, and explain how different parts of the code work. Masu.

In terms of ethics and safety, Google says it's deploying responsibly with the same approach as the Gemini 1.0 model. This includes the development and application of red team techniques, where a group of ethical developers essentially acts as devil's advocate, testing for a variety of potential harms. Additionally, the company says it rigorously examines areas such as content safety and expressive harm. The company said it continues to develop new ethical and safety tests for its AI tools.

Google launches Gemini 1.5 in early access for developers and enterprise customers. The company plans to eventually make this more widely available. Gemini 1.0 is currently available to consumers, with a Pro version available for $20 per month.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.engadget.com/googles-gemini-15-pro-is-a-new-more-efficient-ai-model-181909354.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos