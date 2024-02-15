ZayZoon, Symend and Peggy named to the top of CIX's list of early-stage growth startups





This is the first edition of the list since Elevate acquired CIX in September 2023.

The Canadian Innovation Exchange (CIX) has released its list of Canada's Top 20 Early Start-ups and Top 10 Growth Companies for 2024.

Canadian technology startups from a variety of sectors made the list. Cleantech and Internet of Things (IoT) startups dominate the early-stage list, while fintech companies dominate the top 10 list of growth-stage startups.

CIX claims to have brought together over 500 investors, entrepreneurs, and advisors from the North American technology ecosystem.

The list is determined by 150 global investors and experts from the CIX Selection Committee, which evaluates business model, quality of product and service offerings, innovation, market opportunity, and management depth. It evaluated startups on diversity, equity, leadership inclusion, and more.

Founded in 2008, CIX is an annual conference dedicated to showcasing and recognizing Canada's most promising early-stage and expanding startup companies. This will be CIX's first exhibition since fellow technology conference Elevate acquired CIX in September 2023.

Winners will have the opportunity to pitch in person at the CIX Summit on March 26th and 27th at the Design Exchange in Toronto. CIX claims its final event of 2022 brought together more than 500 investors, entrepreneurs, and advisors from across the North American technology ecosystem.

The top 20 early-stage startups include Peggy, an online art marketplace; The Toronto-based startup was co-founded by entrepreneurial duo Craig Follett and Adam Meghji after selling social ticketing platform Universe to Live Nation Entertainment in 2015. Peggy has secured C$10.8 million in equity seed funding round led by Real Ventures. In February 2023.

Other early-stage startups on CIX's list are Skyguage Robotics, an industrial inspection drone startup based in Hamilton, Ont., and Scispot.io, a biotech software platform based in Kitchener-Waterloo. , previously participated in Y Combinators' Summer 2021 Demo Day.

While no FinTech companies were on the early-stage list, three companies made it into the top 10 of the growth startups list, including accounting API platform Railz, money management platform Relay, and wage access provider ZayZoon.

Calgary-based ZayZoon closed on $34.5 million in Series B debt and equity financing in September 2023. The company was also recently recognized by Kitchener-Waterloo innovation hub Communitech as one of six new Canadian high-tech companies with the potential to reach $1 billion. Increase income by 2030.

Customer engagement platform Symend also made it to the top 10 of the growth startups list. The Calgary startup raised C$73 million in May 2020, one of the largest Series B rounds in Canada at the time. Symend ended up laying off 25 per cent of its workforce last year, four months after closing on C$54 million in additional funding.

Other growth-stage companies on the list include live shopping marketplace Shopthing and health startups Xandar and PurposeMed.

A complete list of CIX Initial Top 20 and Growth Award Top 10 winners can be found here.

Featured image courtesy of CIX via LinkedIn.

