OpenAI is moving into video after the viral success of ChatGPT





As part of a video generated by OpenAI's Sora AI model, a stylish woman walks down a Tokyo street filled with warmly glowing neon lights and animated city signs.

OpenAI

OpenAI, which burst into the mainstream last year thanks to the popularity of ChatGPT, is bringing its artificial intelligence technology to video.

The company on Thursday announced Sora, a new generative AI model. Sora works similarly to DALL-E, OpenAI's image generation AI tool. The user enters the desired scene and Sora returns a high-resolution video clip. Sora can also generate inspired video clips from still images, enhance existing videos, and fill in missing frames.

Now that chatbots and image generators have entered the consumer and business worlds, video could be the next frontier for generative AI. The creative opportunities will excite his AI enthusiast, but as major political elections approach around the world, the new technology raises serious misinformation concerns. The number of AI-generated deepfakes created increased by 900% year-over-year, according to data from machine learning company Clarity.

With Sora, OpenAI is trying to compete with video generation AI tools from companies like Meta and Google, which announced Lumiere last month. Similar AI tools are available from startups such as Stability AI, which has a product called Stable Video Diffusion. Amazon also released Create with Alexa, a model specifically designed to generate prompt-based short animated children's content.

Sora is currently limited to producing videos that are one minute or less in length. OpenAI, backed by Microsoft, aims to be multimodal by combining text, images, and video generation in its efforts to provide a broader suite of AI models.

“The world is multimodal,” OpenAI COO Brad Lightcap told CNBC in November. “If you think about the way we humans process and interact with the world, we see things, we hear things, we say things, but the world is much bigger than text. For us, text and code have always felt incomplete.'' It needs to be a single modality, a single interface, to see how powerful these models are and what they can do. . ”

Until now, Sora has only been available to a small group of safety testers, or “red teams,” who test models for vulnerabilities in areas such as misinformation and bias. The company has not released any public demonstrations beyond the 10 sample clips available on its website, and said accompanying technical documentation will be released later Thursday.

OpenAI also said it is building a “detection classifier” that can identify Sora-generated video clips, and plans to include certain metadata in its output to help identify AI-generated content. This is the same kind of metadata that Meta is looking to use to identify images generated by his AI this election year.

Sora, like ChatGPT, is a diffuse AI model that uses the Transformer architecture that Google researchers introduced in a 2017 paper.

“Sora serves as the foundation for models that can understand and simulate the real world,” OpenAI said in the announcement.

