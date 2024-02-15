With innovation at the forefront, Hari charges full speed ahead into 2024





harry

Our leading employee experience platform for frontline workers has seen a 100% increase in its active user base. Equity plan to build momentum in 2023

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — An innovative frontline employee experience platform serving more than 55,000 restaurant and hotel locations and 4 million hospitality employees worldwide. Harri today shared details of the company's positioning for fiscal year 2023 momentum. Towards continued success in 2024.

Highlights of 2023 include Mr. Hari raising $43 million in growth equity financing, introducing a series of product innovations, and bringing on high-profile customers like Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers, as well as Subway in the U.S. and U.K. We have begun implementing the entire system at McDonald's. It doubled annually, facilitating 7.2 million job applications, 2.6 million messages, and 237,000 job postings.

Innovation in the workplace

To support this growth, Harri has rolled out a series of new products and suite enhancements, including:

Harri Engage: Launched in November 2023, this new product makes it easy to connect teams already working in the field, from measuring sentiment to sharing news, providing support to leaders and increasing retention. We provide the tools to do so.

Talent Acquisition (TA) – UX Refresh: Harri delivered several enhancements throughout the year, but most notably, Harri redesigned the user experience to create an increasingly consumer-like experience. and automation to improve manager efficiency.

Employee management:

Smart Scheduling: Available in June 2023, admins can now leverage AI to take into account labor insights, sales trends, compliance, and business insights to reduce the effort needed to optimally schedule their teams. Masu.

Differential Pay: Helps managers cover hard-to-fill shifts by making it easier to incentivize frontline employees for specific hours, days of the week, or positions.

HR: Harri continues to evolve as the system of record for all employee transactions across talent acquisition, workforce management, and employee engagement.

For its efforts, Harri earned accolades throughout 2023, including the Tiara Talent Tech Innovation Award, the Lighthouse Research & Advisory HR Tech Award for Best Frontline-Focused Solution, and The Stevie Awards Silver for HR Technology Solution Provider of the Year. did. Harri was also recognized by the Ventana Researchs Annual Digital Leadership Awards for her work with her Hawaiian Bros Island Grill partner Michele Corkins.

Returning the favor and looking ahead

During this period of innovation and expansion, Hari embraced the spirit of giving back. This included many philanthropic efforts with organizations such as CORE, the Chicago Vocational Career Academy Culinary Program, Café Momentum, No Kid Hungry, Only a Pavement Away, and Springboard to help. Advancing the future of hospitality.

Harri has already shown no plans to slow down as the company moves toward 2024, with its first quarterly release of the year coming out today. Harri is building a powerful pipeline for 2024 that leverages intelligence and automation to simplify the work of frontline leaders, expand Harri Engage to support the new hire experience, and further improve employee retention. Planning a roadmap. Harris' demand forecasting and scheduling capabilities continue to become more intelligent and flexible to stay ahead of evolving market dynamics. After two years of piloting and building, Hari will also begin implementing McDonald's Employee Management System as he is one of his two vendors selected to support the US operations.

Hari CEO Luke Fryer commented that 2023 was an unprecedented year for Hari. From closing our Series B to expanding our product capabilities to launching Harri Engage, we remain focused on our mission to improve the employee experience for our frontline teams, making us one of the world's leading hospitality brands. I was able to build relationships with many of them.

Fryer continued, “As we move forward, Hari remains committed to putting the front lines first.” This year, we will continue on that path, while playing an active role in shaping the industry we support. , we will develop solutions that enhance and improve the experience for frontline workers.

For more information on Harris' latest innovations, the company will be hosting a webinar on February 28th detailing its Spring 2024 release.

About firmness

Harri is a global leader in frontline employee experience technology. The Harri platform is built for companies that put service at the heart of their business and includes solutions for talent attraction, workforce management, employee engagement, and compliance.

Hari, which enables organizations to intelligently recruit, hire, retain and manage the best talent to run and improve their business, serves more than 55,000 restaurant and hotel locations and 4 million hospitality employees worldwide. services and is experiencing new growth in retail and healthcare. Harris' customers include Shake Shack, McDonald's, Radisson Hotel Group, Hawksmoor, Hall & Woodhouse, Jersey Mike's, Subway and Dave's Hot Chicken. For more information, please visit www.harri.com.

Contact: Note to Editors: Trademarks and registered trademarks referenced herein are the property of their respective owners. Media Contact: Kate Achille The Devon Group [email protected]

