Google's new AI hub in Paris proves Google is worried about AI





This morning, Google CEO Sundar Pichai opened a new center in Paris dedicated to artificial intelligence. The hub is located in a newly renovated building near his Google headquarters in Paris. It is scheduled to host approximately 300 researchers and engineers.

But if you pay close attention to Google's Paris location, you might think that Google had already launched an AI research center in Paris in 2018. In fact, the company told me they have no plans to create a new AI team for this new hub. . There will be some new office space, but his team of 300 researchers and engineers who will work in the new hub were already working at Google Research and DeepMind, as well as YouTube and Chrome.

Still, several government officials were in attendance, including Bruno Le Maire (Minister of the Economy) and Vallie Presse (President of the Le de France region), to welcome Sundar Pichai and to support Google's announcement. Blessed.

Let's take a closer look at this communication effort, with the involvement of Google's top leaders and members of the government. With the positioning of this announcement, Google wants to stay near the top of the list when it comes to acquiring his AI talent.

Google could have sent an email to employees letting them know when they could pick up their badges to their new offices. Instead, the company decided this was his PR opportunity. Companies need to focus on AI and demonstrate that it is a priority.

There's a reason Google thinks it can attract AI talent to Paris. In recent years, several big tech companies have set up AI laboratories there. In addition to Google, Facebook (now Meta) also established a research institute in Paris in 2015, with Yann LeCun leading the AI ​​initiative, and the research group is called FAIR, which stands for Facebook Artificial Intelligence Research. There is.

Since then, many researchers and engineers have left Big Tech companies to launch startups. Mistral AI is perhaps the most iconic example, as the young startup has already raised hundreds of millions of dollars to develop new underlying models.

However, Paris has a thriving ecosystem of AI startups. Examples include Nabla, Dust, Gladia, and Giscardo. In just a few years, some of the people working at these startups may choose to work at Google if they're looking for something a little different.

Everything is AI now

At the same time, it once again showed that Google has concerns about artificial intelligence. Google could have simply called it the Google Hub, considering this building will house a team that works not only on his AI research projects, but also on consumer products like YouTube and Chrome.

But the company decided it was an AI hub. They want to say loud and clear that they are an AI company. Indeed, the tech giant just launched Gemini Ultra, its most powerful large-scale language model to date. But when most people think of AI assistants, they still think of ChatGPT.

A year ago, Google announced Bard, an AI chatbot assistant now called Gemini, at a press conference in Paris. We scrambled to catch up with ChatGPT.

But as much as it was a product launch, it was also about planting a flag that the company could release and iterate on an LLM-based chatbot. Today's new AI hub can be considered a continuation of our strategy of regular AI announcements.

To be fair, Google isn't the only tech giant making big statements about investing in AI. In addition to his financial commitment to ChatGPT's parent company, OpenAI, Microsoft also announced today that he will invest 3.2 billion ($3.4 billion) in Germany's AI infrastructure over the next two years.

Again, this investment is not just focused on artificial intelligence. Microsoft plans to build a data center in Germany for its Azure cloud platform. Although some of Azure's products are AI-focused, the company is a much larger cloud provider with clients that have nothing to do with the AI ​​industry. So this isn't just a Google issue.

