UC Irvine scientists co-author climate and technology warning





IRVINE, Calif., February 15, 2024 – Throughout human history, technology has been used to make people's lives richer and more comfortable, but it also affects the Earth's climate, ecosystems, and even our lives. They have also contributed to global crises that threaten their own survival. Researchers from the University of California, Irvine, the University of Kansas, and Oregon State University say the best way to advance industrial civilization requires embracing further technological advances, but with a greater awareness of their potential drawbacks. He suggested that it might be necessary to do so.

In a paper recently published in the Journal of Cleaner Production titled “Scientists' Warnings on Technology,” researchers including UCI informatics professor Bill Tomlinson argue that, among other things, clean energy and artificial intelligence He emphasizes that innovation will occur in this field. Although it comes with risks, it may be the most effective way to ensure a sustainable future.

“Since prehistoric times, technology has been created to solve problems and benefit people. Think of the improvements made in agriculture, manufacturing and transportation,” Tomlinson said. “But these developments have a dual nature: while meeting humanity's food needs, agriculture leads to environmental degradation, and our factories and automobiles cause massive accumulations of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere, which is causing climate change.”

“While technology is often offered as a panacea for environmental crises, this is not the case,” said co-author Andrew W. Torrance, Paul E. Wilson Distinguished Professor of Law at the University of Kansas. It will play an important role in the crisis.” That's why the role of technology must be taken seriously, rigorously measured, modeled, understood and interpreted with population and affluence in mind. ”

He added: “While I am very optimistic about the beneficial role technology can play in helping humans find a sustainable niche in the biosphere, [I’m also] Stone-cold calm leaves open the possibility of other, less hopeful outcomes. ”

Scientists' concept of warning dates back to the early 1990s, when the Union of Concerned Scientists declared that “To avoid enormous human misery and protect our global home on Earth, we need to protect our planet and its resources.'' “A letter encouraging people to change their management habits.” To avoid being irreparably severed. ” A second warning was issued in 2017, signed by more than 15,000 academics from various scientific fields. Since then, dozens more warnings have been issued and more than 50 are currently in preparation.

“The scientists' warnings weave a compelling story about humanity at a crossroads, one that recognizes the fragility of the biosphere and calls for science to “We urge them to accept their collective responsibility to protect their future through informed and appropriate action.” He is a Distinguished Professor of Ecology at State University and led the writing project.

The Journal of Cleaner Production alert outlines two main ways to reduce, mitigate or eliminate fossil fuel use. The first is infrastructure replacement, replacing coal- and natural gas-fired power plants with renewable sources like wind and solar, and eliminating internal combustion engines in favor of electric motors. This change includes the proliferation of appliances in homes and the replacement of gas furnaces and water heaters with heat pumps.

A second way to move humanity away from burning fossil fuels is through a concept known as “undesign,” or the deliberate negation of technology and the consideration of labor-saving alternatives that do not rely on human inventions. is focused on.

“But people often resist change, especially in situations where they have become highly dependent on a particular product or service,” Tomlinson says. “Embracing undesign will require ushering people into new cultural narratives that are less dependent on influential systems.”

In addition to clean energy technologies, the authors of the warning focus on artificial intelligence as a way to guide human civilization toward a more sustainable tomorrow. They mention how AI is currently being used to connect wildlife habitats, monitor methane emissions, and optimize supply chains. Tomlinson and colleagues argue that AI offers a far less energy-intensive alternative to the arduous tasks of writing and illustrating, and is also adept at writing computer code. It could help “manage the complexity of more than 100 million people,” he said. According to the paper.

However, Tomlinson said AI is not without risks, including the possibility of runaway energy, the perpetuation of prejudice in human society, and the possibility that AI systems could become independent and powerful, posing a real danger to humanity. It pointed out.

“It is important that humans introduce new technologies to replace those that are harmful to the environment,” he said. “However, we must remain vigilant of potential future harm and seek to mitigate it as much as possible.

“In our scientists' warnings, we identify a range of potential future risks arising from both electrification and AI. We believe that the potential benefits of these technologies in addressing the environmental crisis are far outweighed by the problems.”

This project received funding from the National Science Foundation.

