Microsoft plans to bring four Xbox games to other companies' consoles





Phil Spencer, CEO of Microsoft's gaming division, speaks at the company's Xbox event ahead of the E3 Electronic Entertainment Expo in Los Angeles on June 10, 2018.

Patrick T. Fallon | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Microsoft announced Thursday that it will release four of its video games on competing consoles.

Phil Spencer, head of Microsoft's gaming division, said in an internal video that the decision “is not a change in our fundamental monopoly strategy.”

Nevertheless, the change signals Microsoft's desire to generate more revenue from content that was previously only playable on its own gaming hardware.

In October, Microsoft completed its acquisition of prominent video game publisher Activision Blizzard for more than $75 billion. In the second quarter of the fiscal year, 11% of the revenue flowing into Microsoft, the world's most valuable publicly traded company, was gaming-related. The company said its Game Pass service, which provides access to multiple games, now has 34 million subscribers, up from 25 million two years ago. However, the Xbox Series X and Series S consoles released in 2020 haven't proven as popular as the Sony PlayStation 5 or Nintendo Switch.

“We think it's an interesting time to take what other platforms have right now and use it to help grow the franchise, so we're going to do that,” Spencer said in the video.

Microsoft declined to identify the title in question, but Spencer said it was not the long-awaited game “Starfield,” released in September, or the upcoming “Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.” Ta.

Spencer said two of the four are “community-driven games” and the other two are smaller titles that aren't exclusive to Microsoft's own systems.

The Verge reported last week that Microsoft is considering releasing the Indiana Jones game, previously announced for Xbox and Windows, on Sony's PlayStation 5, in addition to Microsoft's own consoles and PC operating systems. It was reported that there was. The title comes from Bethesda Softworks, a subsidiary of ZeniMax Media, which Microsoft acquired in 2021 for $8 billion.

Many Xbox fans expressed their displeasure on social media, speculating that Microsoft might give up on keeping exclusive games on its consoles in the future. Some argue that without special content that can't be played anywhere else, there would be less reason to continue investing in Xbox hardware and software.

The day after the Verge article was published, Spencer wrote in a post to X: Let's talk about our vision for the future of Xbox. Please stay tuned. ”

Earlier this week, The Verge reported that games like Hi-Fi Rush, Pentiment, and Sea of ​​Thieves are coming to non-Microsoft consoles.

“I have a fundamental belief that over the next five or 10 years, exclusive games, games that are exclusive to specific hardware, will become an increasingly small part of the gaming industry.” Spencer said in the video. exterior.

WATCH: Microsoft's new bet on gaming: Bethesda's Starfield launches today

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2024/02/15/microsoft-will-bring-four-xbox-games-to-other-companies-consoles.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

