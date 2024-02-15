Privacy Sandbox Response to IAB Tech Lab's Digital Advertising Fit-Gap Analysis | Google for Developers





IAB Tech Lab recently published a Privacy Sandbox Fit Gap Analysis for Digital Advertising. Chrome values ​​his IAB Tech Lab's mission to educate members about new technologies impacting the digital ecosystem, and looks forward to continuing to work together to support a deeper understanding of the privacy sandbox. thinking about. We also recognize the importance of the IAB Tech Lab's larger mission of developing digital advertising standards. It's great that the IAB Tech Lab working group has already developed his VAST support for the Attribution Reporting API, informs testing for labels, and extends his OpenRTB protocol for use with Protected Audience.

The Privacy Sandbox represents the collaborative effort of hundreds of individuals across the industry who have spent thousands of hours discussing, debating, and providing feedback on API design in various forums. We are pleased to have his IAB Tech Lab join this long-standing collaborative effort. That task force's analysis includes new feedback for Chrome and suggests more areas for the industry to establish new norms and standards. For example, the report points to the potential for bodies like the Media Rating Council to evolve their accreditation approaches in a world equipped with privacy-enhancing technologies.

However, in our view, this analysis contains many misconceptions and inaccuracies, and we believe it is important to correct them in order to provide accurate information to the ecosystem. . Overall, this report appears to ignore the broader purpose of the Privacy Sandbox, which is to enhance user privacy while supporting effective digital advertising.

The Privacy Sandbox API provides building blocks that support business goals while protecting people's privacy. They are not designed to provide a one-to-one replacement for third-party cookies or cross-site identifiers. It is not practical to replicate all of the marketing tactics that currently exist to significantly improve user privacy. However, by adapting existing approaches and even inventing new approaches, it is possible to provide solutions that address business objectives. This change will require investment, effort and collaboration, but we believe it is necessary and achievable.

Our response to the IAB Tech Lab's analysis focuses primarily on the technology assessment section and includes the five programmatic advertising categories outlined in the report: Audience Management, Auction Dynamics, Creative Delivery and Rendering, Reporting, interoperability). We believe it is important to listen to IAB Tech Lab announcements and that the ecosystem has the most up-to-date and accurate information. Overall, the clarification he breaks down into four main areas.

Fix any gaps in the assumptions or use cases supported by the Privacy Sandbox API Report assertion example: “Runtime data loss for brand protection.” This is incorrect. Buyers will continue to receive the page URL in their ad requests as they currently do. You can also compare the URL declared by the seller to the URL declared by the browser during the Protected Audience auction. This is an additional brand safety check that is not currently performed. An example of a use case report assertion that is currently out of scope because it is not supported by third-party cookies: “Interest groups work across sites, but not across devices.” This is true. , third-party cookies also do not cross devices. Feedback or suggestions that may reproduce cross-site tracking and violate privacy protection goals Example report claim: “Provide a clear explanation of how PAAPI passes buyer trusted signals to report generators.” This use case is not supported until.'' This feature request asks for a report that can identify who is browsing the web, which does not meet our privacy goals. Areas where solutions must be determined by ad technology providers (rather than browsers or platforms) or where ad technology providers need to adapt new tactics built on the privacy sandbox Example of a report assertion: Similarity modeling is not supported.'' There are multiple ways to support the goal of similarity modeling. For example, use the Private Aggregation API to learn aggregation behavior for seed audiences.

Consistent with how we gathered feedback from multiple industry stakeholders that influenced the design and development of the API, this report provides the Privacy Sandbox team with additional IAB Tech Lab and broader ecosystem information on potential improvements. We also highlight feature requests and areas where we welcome input. up to now.

We focused our responses on technical assessments because an accurate understanding of the Privacy Sandbox API is critical to understanding the business impact. Additionally, the report raises questions around fragmented documentation, commercial requirements, third-party audits, industry certifications, scalability, transparency, and future governance, which are addressed by working with and supporting the ecosystem. We will update the public FAQ accordingly.

We continue to move forward with our plans to phase out third-party cookies in the second half of 2024, subject to addressing any remaining competition concerns from the UK Competition and Markets Authority. We are encouraged that many of his IAB members are actively building solutions using the Privacy Sandbox API. We welcome continued collaboration with IAB Tech Lab and encourage companies to take action to begin testing the Privacy Sandbox API and share feedback on how Privacy Sandbox technology can be improved now and in the future. Supports arousal.

Access the full report Read the full response to the Technical Assessment section at goo.gle/ps-iab-response.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://developers.google.com/privacy-sandbox/blog/iab-tech-lab-response The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos