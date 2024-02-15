Nvidia has surpassed Google's market capitalization and is now the fourth most valuable company in the world





Getty Images

Nvidia used to be a gaming GPU company, but the company's value has increased significantly thanks to the AI ​​craze and the value of GPUs in accelerating AI workloads. Then came a few dedicated chips like the H100 Tensor Core GPU (priced between $25,000 and $40,000!) and the A100, and NVIDIA stock is up 50% this year. As of this writing, Nvidia's market capitalization is $1.8 trillion, making it the fourth most valuable company in the world, ahead of Amazon ($1.76 trillion) and Google's parent company Alphabet ($1.77 trillion). .

How long will Nvidia's wild share price rise continue? Next on the list of “highest market capitalizations” is Saudi Arabia's national oil company, Saudi Aramco, at $2 trillion. Apple is next with $2.8 trillion. Another company riding the AI ​​wave, Microsoft, is worth $3 trillion.

Nvidia's next earnings report is February 21st. Its last earnings report was for Q3 2023, and it showed the company selling essentially every AI chip it could make. Revenue increased 206% year over year, with $14.51 billion of the company's $18.12 billion in revenue coming from its AI/data center division. The fourth quarter will likely be a new record-setting quarter for the company. In the second quarter of 2024, Nvidia is scheduled to launch its next generation AI chip, his HGX H200 Tensor Core GPU. TrendForce estimates that Nvidia's AI server market share is 6070%.

One potentially scary thing for Nvidia is that many AI companies are looking to build their own chips. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman wants trillions more invested in AI chip infrastructure, which would dwarf the current roughly $500 billion chip industry. right. Altman and Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang are actually at odds over how to scale the future of AI chip production. Altman recently said, “I think the world needs more AI infrastructure manufacturing capacity, energy, data centers, etc. than people are currently planning to build. Large-scale AI infrastructure and resiliency. “Creating a reliable supply chain is critical to economic competitiveness.”

In response to a Wall Street Journal report, Huang said he didn't think more production was guaranteed, saying, “We can't just assume that we're going to buy more computers. Computers are going to get faster. , so we must also assume that computers will become faster.” The total amount required is not that large. ”

There is a huge shortage of AI chips right now, so basically every major AI player is running some kind of chip program. There are programs from Microsoft, Amazon, IBM, AMD, Google, and more. But will anyone be able to catch up to his Nvidia?

