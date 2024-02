Google offers users of older Windows 10 PCs to migrate to ChromeOS Flex – 600 devices certified

Microsoft will end support for Windows 10 on October 14, 2025. This could make his 240 million PCs unusable for consumers and businesses due to a lack of free security updates and technical support. Many Windows 10 systems are too old to run Windows 11, forcing many users to pay Microsoft for extended support or buy a new PC. While some may want to keep their existing machines and not pay Microsoft, the lack of security updates is risky, but it looks like Google has a solution.

Google recommends moving to cloud-based ChromeOS Flex. ChromeOS Flex will continue to receive regular security updates and support, at least for a while. Google is telling owners of Windows 10-based PCs that are too old to run Windows 11. Easy to install on Windows devices using a USB stick. When people adopt ChromeOS Flex, they save millions of PCs from becoming e-waste, which is good for the planet.

Additionally, ChromeOS Flex offers many other benefits, including regular security updates, data encryption, and the potential to improve performance on older devices. It also promises to reduce IT support costs, making it an attractive option for businesses. This operating system is compatible with a variety of Chrome Enterprise solutions to address a wide range of business needs, including fleet management, kiosk deployment, and ransomware recovery.

But there's one thing Google's ChromeOS doesn't offer that could make the operating system useless to the majority of Windows 10-based PC owners. For obvious reasons, ChromeOS does not support Windows applications, and many users, both businesses and consumers, with older Windows machines prefer to use their PCs to continue using the programs they know and love. doing. Google has addressed this issue by allowing users to stream these legacy applications, making ChromeOS more adaptable in business environments, but streaming the tens of thousands of applications currently in use is not possible. Streaming requires a stable internet connection, which makes this solution somewhat less appealing.

“ChromeOS Flex is the perfect (and free!) answer for Windows 10 users with perfectly good hardware who feel abandoned by the move to Windows 11,” says Google's ChromeOS Commercial Product Responsible. said Naveen Viswanatha. “Whether you're a consumer looking to get the most out of the money you've spent, or an IT administrator considering a fleet of PCs you need to replace to keep them safe, ChromeOS Flex is the right choice for you. Please consider.”

However, users don't seem to be convinced, as according to StatCounter.com, ChromeOS currently holds a mere 1.78% share of the global PC OS market, with Windows having a commanding share of 73% as of January 2024. It is far behind MacOS, which has an actual share of 16.11%.

