D1srupt1ve Arrives in Las Vegas: A Game Changer in Technological Innovation | Posted Content





Las Vegas is welcoming a new player to its vibrant technology and entertainment scene as pioneering technology consortium D1srupt1ve announces it will relocate its headquarters to the city center. With a strategic move aimed at leveraging the convergence of AI, entertainment, and entrepreneurship, D1srupt1ve is set to make waves in the world's bustling entertainment mecca.

Founded by CEO Nathaniel Hunter, D1srupt1ve is known for leveraging artificial intelligence and innovative technology to shape the future. Mr. Hunter highlighted Las Vegas' unique appeal and said its dynamic ecosystem in sports, entertainment, technology and hospitality were key factors in the company's decision to relocate.

“Las Vegas is a city built for an entrepreneurial mindset,” Hunter said. “The crossover of industries here creates the perfect environment for D1srupt1ve's vision, where human-technology interaction is at the forefront.”

The move marks a major shift away from traditional tech hubs like Silicon Valley and Silicon Beach, where Las Vegas offers an entrepreneur-friendly environment with support from local and state governments. The city's vibrant ecosystem, coupled with significant funding and tax incentives, is expected to fuel D1srupt1ve's growth and innovation.

D1srupt1ve's new headquarters, dubbed “Perception: a Disruptive Innovation Studio,” is located at 2780 South Las Vegas Boulevard, directly across from the iconic Fontainebleau. The 17,000 square foot space features immersive environments and AI-enhanced screens, reflecting the company's commitment to pushing the boundaries of content creation and technology integration.

D1srupt1ve has partnered with Rutger Jansen, former VP of Production at Insomniac, to take perceived space to new heights through AI integration and cutting-edge technology.

The company expects significant growth next year, with plans to add 140 to 150 employees, many of whom will be from the fast-growing Las Vegas ecosystem. His strategic partnership with Las Vegas-based VentureHaus further demonstrates D1srupt1ve's commitment to local businesses and talent development.

Kurt Walker, founder of VentureHaus, expressed excitement about the partnership and highlighted its potential to attract capital, technology and talent to Nevada.

“D1srupt1ve is a perfect example of the cutting-edge partnerships we seek to foster in Las Vegas,” Walker commented. “Together, we have a tremendous opportunity to put Las Vegas on the venture map.”

As D1srupt1ve looks to the future, the company's arrival in Las Vegas marks a strategic leap into a thriving ecosystem ripe for innovation. Set to showcase their innovative talent at the Super Bowl event on February 8th, the stage is set for D1srupt1ve to disrupt the status quo and drive the future of technology and entertainment from the heart of Las Vegas.

