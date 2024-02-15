Google strengthens itself with Gemini 1.5 AI, announced one week after Ultra 1.0





Enlarge / Gemini 1.5 logo released by Google.

Google

A week after its last major AI announcement, Google seems to have stepped up its game. Last Thursday, Google announced his Gemini Ultra 1.0. It is believed to represent the best AI language model available to Google as part of its renamed AI assistant 'Gemini' (formerly Bard). Today, Google announced Gemini Pro 1.5, saying it “achieves the same quality as 1.0 Ultra while using less compute.”

Congratulations, Google, you did it. It undermined their premier AI product. Ultra 1.0 may be better than Pro 1.5 (what are we saying here?), but Ultra was introduced as a key selling point for the “Gemini Advanced” tier of the Google One subscription service. And it looks like it's a lot less advanced now than it was 7 days ago. All of this comes on top of the confusing name shuffling that Google has been doing lately. (Just to be clear, it's not clear at all. The free version of Bard/Gemini currently uses the Pro 1.0 model. Got it?)

Google says Gemini 1.5 is a new generation of LLM that “brings a breakthrough in long-context understanding,” can handle up to 1 million tokens, and is “the longest large-scale infrastructure model to date.” Achieving a Context Window”. Tokens are word fragments. The first part of the “understanding” claim is debatable and subjective, but the second part is probably correct. OpenAI's GPT-4 Turbo can reportedly handle 128,000 tokens in some situations, and 1 million is quite a lot, which equates to about 700,000 words. A larger context window allows you to work with longer documents and have longer conversations. (The Gemini 1.0 model family handles up to 32,000 tokens.)

But technological breakthroughs mean little. What should we make of a company that last week touted its AI superiority to the world, only to partially reverse it a week later? Is this a sign of progress, a sign that red tape has been holding back Ultra 1.0 for too long, or simply a sign of poor coordination between research and marketing? I honestly don't know. yeah.

Now, back to Gemini 1.5. What is it actually? And how will it be available? Google has announced that it will be available in multiple sizes, similar to 1.0 (which came in Nano, Pro, and Ultra flavors). Suggests. As of now, the only model Google has announced is the Pro 1.5. According to Google, 1.5 features a new Mixed Expertise (MoE) architecture, in which the system uses different “experts” within a larger neural network for specific tasks based on input data. or selectively activating specialized submodels.

Google says Gemini 1.5 can perform “complex inferences on vast amounts of information,” citing the example of analyzing 402 pages of records from the Apollo 11 mission to the moon. It's great to handle such large documents, but this model, like other large language models, is very likely to confuse interpretations across large contexts. Since we cannot trust them to analyze 1 million tokens in a fool-proof and sound manner, we are placing a lot of trust in the hands of poorly understood LLMs.

For those interested in technical details, Google has released a technical report on Gemini 1.5. Although this report appears to show Gemini performing favorably compared to his GPT-4 Turbo on a variety of tasks, it is also important to note that the selection and interpretation of these benchmarks may vary. is. Subjective. The report gives some numbers on how much better 1.5 is compared to 1.0, with 28.9 percent better than 1.0 Pro in “Math, Science, and Reasoning” and 5.2 better than 1.0 Ultra in these subjects. % better.

Enlarge / Gemini 1.5 technical documentation table showing comparison with Gemini 1.0.

Google

But for now, we're still shocked that Google would launch this particular model at this particular time. For example, are we trying to get ahead of something we know may be just around the corner, like OpenAI's unreleased GPT-5? We'll continue to investigate and let you know what we discover. Masu.

Google says a limited preview of 1.5 Pro with a 128,000-token context window is available to developers via AI Studio and Vertex AI, with the ability to expand to 1 million tokens in the future. Gemini 1.5 doesn't seem to support the Gemini chatbot (formerly Bard) yet.

