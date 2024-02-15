5 tech and AI tools to boost teacher team success





Key Point:

Technology plays an important and expanding role in today's schools. The availability of technology tools, including those with artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, continues to grow, as do their potential applications in the classroom.

Schools can also use technology and AI tools to increase the success of their teacher teams and professional learning communities (PLCs). When a team of teachers sets collective goals, they often achieve the intended results in the classroom, such as improved student outcomes. But working toward a goal requires effective peer-to-peer collaboration, which requires different skills and structure than classroom instruction. Technology exists to fill that gap.

Here are five AI and technology tools to increase the success of your teacher team.

1. Miro: Visual brainstorming tool

Teacher teams should brainstorm, exchange ideas, and work together toward solutions. Online whiteboards are the perfect solution for collaboration, as they provide a centralized canvas where members can visually communicate with each other.

Miro users enter data into the whiteboard by uploading documents and images, embedding videos, and linking to websites. Share and respond to content using sticky notes, shapes, drawing tools, emojis, and more. Whiteboards can be expanded to hold any amount of content. Additionally, users can view and modify her Miro boards synchronously or asynchronously.

Additionally, Miro provides an AI tool called Miro Assist that helps teams gain advanced insights from the content on their boards. For example, Miro Assist condenses thousands of sticky notes into his single sticky note and automatically generates presentations, mind maps, and diagrams to help teams quickly transform content into a variety of visual formats. Masu.

2. Paymo: Project management tool

Common pitfalls that reduce PLC effectiveness include a lack of structure, clarity of direction, and leadership. Paymo, a free project management software for schools, can help alleviate each of these challenges.

Paymo provides a centralized workspace for teaching teams to clarify roles within groups, assign tasks to individuals, and track progress over time. These features allow educators to make real progress by moving from brainstorming and open-ended conversations to defining concrete, actionable goals.

Teams can organize uploaded assets by project or task, so members know where to find the information they need. Paymo also includes a comprehensive dashboard where a leader can gain insight into the progress of her PLC.

3. Trisider: a decision-making tool

Making decisions as a group can be difficult. Tricider is a free online tool that simplifies the decision-making process and makes it more fair by allowing users to leave more feedback. This is a great option for a team of teachers and her PLC who want to brainstorm ideas and work towards consensus in areas such as grading, assessment, and professional development.

Here's how it works: Users enter questions they want the group to consider. Then, start generating ideas by sending questions directly to group members or by listing several options for the group to consider. Recipients can add their ideas to a list of options, leave pros and cons for other members to consider, and vote for their favorite ideas. Feedback is listed in three easy-to-read columns, making even complex discussions easy to understand.

Giving team members the opportunity to weigh in on decisions helps create buy-in and shared responsibility, and is one way to accelerate teacher team success.

4. Conceptboards Plus Delta Template: A tool for reflection

Conceptboard is another online whiteboard that teams can use for visual collaboration. The Plus Delta template is perfect for teachers who want to reflect on their practice.

Plus Delta is a formative evaluation model that allows individuals to evaluate what went well in an event or experience and what could be improved. Conceptboards templates are simple, as are assessment models. Teachers record practices they want to replicate in the plus column and opportunities for growth and improvement in the delta column.

These insights promote a continuous improvement mindset and help teachers strengthen their belief in their team's collective efficacy, their collective ability to positively impact students. Research shows that mindset matters. In other words, overall teacher effectiveness has a strong positive correlation with student achievement.

5. TeachFX: Tools to track engagement

TeachFX is an AI-powered app that provides instructional feedback to K-12 educators. Teachers use mobile phones to capture audio recordings of lessons. TeachFX then generates personalized reports on academic vocabulary, conversation rates, and student engagement.

Feedback provided by TeachFX is private, objective, and non-evaluative. Rather than telling teachers how to change their practice, TeachFX provides data that teachers can use to guide their own growth and decision-making.

The data teachers receive can be surprising. One middle school teacher overestimated how long her students would talk during class by a factor of 10 (she guessed it was 5 minutes, when in reality it was 30 seconds). Gaining this level of self-awareness makes this tool invaluable for teacher teams looking to challenge current thinking and practice.

Of course, strategies to increase classroom participation go beyond increasing student conversation time. However, whether students actively participate in discussions is one indicator of their comfort level and motivation that TeachFX uses research-based methods to improve over time. Helpful.

A valuable opportunity to increase the effectiveness of your teacher team

It's no secret that the expanding world of technology and AI provides educators with a variety of tools designed to increase their professional effectiveness. In a recent survey, 83% of teachers reported that their ability to use educational technology tools increased during the pandemic-induced building closures. Since reopening, districts and schools have leveraged increased technological fluency among staff and students to address persistent challenges such as learning loss, delayed social-emotional development, and teacher burnout. There is no silver bullet that will solve everything that ails our education community. But with the help of technology and AI, there is tremendous potential to provide teacher teams with the tools they need to tackle these issues.

Steve Ventura

Steve Ventura is President and Principal Consultant at Advanced Collaborative Solutions, a professional development and consulting group serving schools, districts, and nonprofit organizations around the world. He is a highly motivated and knowledgeable speaker who approaches high-stakes professional development with practical, research-based strategies. Steve is a former elementary and middle school teacher and administrator at the school and district level. Steve has published multiple books and articles and is a regular speaker and keynote speaker at major global educational events.

Latest posts by eSchool media contributors (see all)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.eschoolnews.com/digital-learning/2024/02/15/5-tech-ai-tools-to-enhance-teacher-team-success/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos