How to get the most out of Google Keep





Over the years, as part of my work as a tech writer, and as part of my ongoing effort to systematize at some point, I've written about the simple, the sophisticated, the exotic, the AI, etc. , I've tested tons of note-taking apps. The power turns on and it starts moving. This is a popular category of apps, and you'll never run out of options.

Among all these different options, one app that I keep coming back to is Google Keep. It's fast, easy to use, and works on almost any device. If you dig a little deeper into the colorful Sticky Notes interface, there are lots of useful features you can take advantage of.

Whether you're a current Google Keep user looking to get more out of the app or wondering if Google Keep has enough appeal to make you move away from your current note-taking system, these are the best. These are some of the attractive features.

change the look

View your notes the way you want.

Google Keep's colorful post-it look provides a neat way to arrange your notes right from the start. For example, you can use yellow for to-dos, blue for shopping lists, or whatever works best for you.

In addition to the default white, there are 11 pastel colors to choose from, plus nine alternative background images covering themes such as celebrations, places, recipes, music, and more.

You can swap these backgrounds at any time by clicking the paint palette icon at the bottom of each note.

Apply labels to notes

Google Keep uses Gmail's labels feature. Individual notes can have multiple labels, so you can tag them with family, emergency, ideas, vacation, and more. It's a useful way to bring order to your notes, even when the number of notes grows into the dozens or hundreds.

Labels are also useful for searching. As you would expect from a Google product, Google Keep has fast and accurate search capabilities. Click in the search box at the top of the web interface to query a specific label (or category, or color).

On the web, labels are listed on the left for easy access. To apply a label to an open note, click the three dots at the bottom of the note, then click[ラベルを追加](or[ラベルを変更]) Click.

make a to-do list

If you want to check off an item in a list, it's easy. In an open note, click the three dots (plus icon in the mobile app) at the bottom of the note and select the checkbox.

collaborate

Easily collaborate on notes with others.

Google Keep also lets you collaborate on notes with others without overly complex features. Click the collaborator icon (pictured with a plus next to it) on an open note and enter the email address of the contact you want to share the note with. (On the mobile app, click on her three dots at the bottom of the screen to see the icon.)

You can't see who made what edits like you can with Google Docs, but you'll get updates when someone makes changes to a note, and you'll see who your collaborators are at the bottom of each note. .

Set a reminder

Similar to collaboration, reminders are a really useful feature implemented in an easy way. You can also receive notifications from the Google Keep app at a certain time or when you arrive at a certain location (if you have the mobile app installed). Reminders can be set to repeat, so you can even set up a chore list that will remind you at the same time every week.

To set a reminder in the web version, click the small “reminder” icon (looks like a small bell) at the bottom of each note and set the options as desired. In the mobile version, the icon is at the top of the screen.

pin a note

Sometimes you create notes that you want to be able to find quickly. If so, you can pin the note to the top of the list by tapping the pin icon at the top of the note. However, be careful not to overuse this. If you pin too many notes, they can be just as hard to find as if you didn't pin them at all.

Get text from image

Not only can you add images to your notes using the image icon at the bottom of your notes, you can also extract text from images. In the web version, just click on the three dots to get the image text. In the mobile version, tap the image, then tap the three dots in the top right to get the image text. If the text in a photo or picture is legible enough, a copy of it will be printed underneath something, which is very useful when taking a photo for a business card.

Please doodle

You can add handwritten doodles. In the web version, click the three dots, then[描画を追加]Click. In the mobile version, click the plus icon to draw.

Turn notes into documents

Click the three dots at the bottom of the note to[Google ドキュメントにコピー]to quickly convert your notes into documents in Google Docs. (In the mobile app, click the three dots,[送信]>[Google ドキュメントにコピー]Choose. )

Mobile app only

There are several additional features available in the Keeps mobile app for Android and iOS.

You can record a voice memo by tapping the microphone button at the bottom of the screen (Android) or by tapping the plus icon and then recording (iOS). The notes created include both the audio file as an embed and the accompanying transcript of the audio as text. This is especially useful when you need to quickly record your thoughts for later use. If you have a Keep Quick Capture widget on your home screen, you can tap it or say “Google, take note” to record a new note.

Voice memos include both audio and transcription.

You can also add a photo to an open note by tapping the plus icon and then taking a photo. If you want to start a new note using a photo, tap the image icon at the bottom of the screen,[写真を撮る](for new photos) or[画像を選択](Choose one from your photo gallery). The latter is also available in the desktop version of Keep). If you have the Android version of Keep, you can format your text. You can make it bold, italic, underlined, or strikethrough. You can also change the size to H1 or H2 headings. Look for the underlined A icon at the bottom of the note. (Unfortunately, this is not yet available on iOS or desktop versions.)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theverge.com/24073806/google-keep-how-to-note-app The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos