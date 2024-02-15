GPO looks to technology and innovation to overcome post-pandemic challenges





This report captures and illustrates how healthcare GPOs play a dynamic role in bringing innovative products to the medical supply chain, said Congressman Phil English, National HGPII Coordinator. I pointed it out. HGPII members actively support the pipeline for innovation in America's health care system. The industry is responding to important medical advances and new health products that will be central to the future of healthcare, while continuing to save the system money.

The annual report also outlines how the group purchasing industry promotes transparency, compliance with ethical standards, supply chain diversity and sustainability agreements. This report documents how the industry remains highly competitive.

The report, conducted by ArentFox Schiff, shows how GPOs leverage data analytics, AI, and machine learning to predict product shortages, rising costs, rising patient numbers, inflation, reliance on offshoring, and more. It turns out that many challenges have been overcome. To survive into the future. These findings highlight the important role that national GPOs play in delivering savings to their customers, and reflect the impact of the lingering pandemic, resulting systematic layoffs, and public interest in GPO activities. It reflects the rise.

Sen. Byron Dorgan, HGPII National Co-Coordinator, said dynamic GPOs are embracing digital transformation without sacrificing accountability and commitment to the strict guidelines set by HGPII, and that this has led to global inflation and He said it would be of great help in the fight for a stable supply chain. GPO was confident that it would continue to deliver the effective contracting that healthcare organizations expect, even as it deploys extensive efforts to provide access to innovative healthcare products.

After conducting interviews and reviewing member surveys, HGPII's annual assessment of the healthcare supply chain also revealed some encouraging developments.

Rapid Adoption of Innovation Leading GPOs have developed sophisticated programs that bring innovative products and breakthrough technologies to market quickly and to the highest standards that are top priorities for healthcare consumers. I did. They have established a proactive and accessible workflow to promote such products to their members. Member organizations encourage vendors to bring new and forward-thinking technologies to market as part of HGPII's efforts to maintain best practices. Improving Supply Chain Resilience GPO is shifting its focus to building a healthcare supply chain around local production, adequate inventory, and increased transparency. To do so, member organizations are using a wide range of tactics, including extending machine learning models to assess product availability and partnering with suppliers to collect data, predict demand, and identify necessary regulatory changes. has been dependent on. These changes avoided product shortages, expanded production capacity across product categories, and provided GPOs with greater predictive capabilities. Leveraging new technology GPO leverages data analytics and AI to expand its customer-specific platform to capture millions of data related to member inventory, available supplies, and potential product delivery bottlenecks. Collecting points. These changes have added significant value to GPO over the past year, helping to prevent drug shortages and supply disruptions. To increase transparency across the industry, GPO has developed an innovative IT system that shares data among member organizations and helps predict market trends.

While the past year has been challenging for some GPOs, English said HGPII participants have expanded their operations to take advantage of fast-growing technologies such as AI and machine learning that can take the guesswork out of supply chain management and procurement. He said he was happy to see the reconstruction.

Additionally, GPO continues to advance initiatives that promote sustainability and diversity. They report an expansion of green purchasing agreements and actively promote environmentally friendly products to improve patient outcomes and the global ecosystem. Building on a strong and well-established diversity program, GPO has also leveraged healthcare spending to create a more level playing field for minority-owned suppliers and their HGPII members.

As a result of these developments, the GPO division continues to enhance, deploy and advance breakthrough products, treatments and services that are reshaping the healthcare market.

HGPII was founded in 2005 by nine major healthcare group purchasing organizations (GPOs) committed to adopting and implementing a set of principles of business ethics and conduct focused on the healthcare supply chain industry. . These best practices are shared at the HGPII Annual Forum and conducted independently. Evaluated annually by the HGPII Annual Report.

