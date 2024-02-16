R|T: The Retail Times Shein asks China to green light IPO





Additionally, the stock price fell as Lightspeed beat Q3 guidance and Shopify raised its price.

The Retail Times is a weekly newsletter covering retail technology news from Canada and around the world.

Shayne asks Chinese regulators to acquiesce to U.S. public offering

Online fast fashion giant Shein, which has done everything it can to dissociate itself from its Chinese roots, is now forced to return to Beijing to seek acquiescence from authorities on its blockbuster overseas initial public offering plans.

The Information also reports: There is a leadership change in Sheins' in-house legal team, with Valerie Ho, Sheins' top U.S. attorney, leaving the firm.

His main responsibilities will include handling trademark and copyright lawsuits filed against Shein in recent months by well-known brands such as Teva's parent company Deckers, as well as working on Shein's IPO preparations, the person said. It said that related legal and compliance work was included.

(Financial Times)

Lightspeed beats third-quarter sales and profitability targets, but the company's stock price remains depressed

Montral-based Lightspeed Commerce reported fiscal third-quarter revenue and loss cuts that exceeded previous expectations, according to its latest financial report.

In the third quarter of fiscal 2024, Lightspeed generated approximately US$240 million in total revenue, up 27% year-over-year and exceeding previous guidance of $232 million to $237 million. .

Investors reacted by selling shares even though the company beat guidance. Lightspeed shares fell more than 13% on Thursday in Toronto, closing at C$19.90.

(beta kit)

Flexports' Apple Air cargo deal runs out of cash

For Flexport, a logistics company that claims to be the future of trade, it's hard to think of a more impressive customer than Apple, a child of globalization. The iPhone maker has been relying on Flexports' air cargo services since late 2022 to fly products from some factories in Asia to U.S. cities for delivery to customers, according to two people familiar with Flexports' business. It is said that they are using it.

The previously unreported deal wasn't a big deal for Flexport, but it also turned out to be a big drag on the company's bottom line. Flexport was losing at least $2 million a month last year transporting Apple by air, two people said. The two companies are negotiating whether to renew the annual contract that expires in March, one of the people said.

(information)

Ted Livingston's new micropayments startup Code closes $6.5 million in seed financing

Kitchener and Waterloo-based Web3 startup Code has raised $6.5 million in seed funding to expand its new global micropayments platform.

Code promotes itself as a global payments platform that allows creators to earn money on everything they post online, and is a Canadian unicorn that was once one of the world's most popular chat apps. It was founded by Ted Livingston, founder and former CEO of Kik.

(beta kit)

Starship Technologies raises $90 million to expand self-driving last-mile delivery

Estonian delivery robot company Starship Technologies announced today that it has raised $90 million in funding co-led by Plural and Iconical.

Launched in 2014, Starships delivery robots have become a common sight on the streets of Europe and the United States, and are now the world's leading self-driving delivery service, making more than 6 million deliveries and transforming last-mile delivery. doing.

(Tech.eu)

How to make data-driven decisions at your startup

Collecting and analyzing data to make decisions is key to startup growth. But in a world of unlimited data, not choosing the right metrics to measure can actually hinder quality decision-making.

This is a challenge that Dillon Mullaney, VP of Revenue at Mozart Data, faces regularly with his clients. In his interview with BetaKit, Mullaney explained how he builds high-quality dashboards that drive specific and relevant actions.

(beta kit)

Shopify increases Plus plan subscription prices by 25% and increases credit card fees

Shopify is raising the base price of its advanced subscription plans and increasing credit card fees, a long-anticipated increase that follows last year's base plan price increase.

New merchants on the annual Plus plan will pay $2,000 per month (currently $2,000). If you subscribe to the 3-year plan, the monthly fixed fee will be reduced to 2,300 USD.

The company said the pricing changes will enable it to help more businesses scale and add hundreds of new features, including AI commerce tools.

(Globe and Mail)

Inside Amazon, Temus Rise inspires soul searching

Amazon executives pride themselves on being obsessed with customers, not competitors. But a year ago, Amazon's head of e-commerce, Doug Herrington, had one Amazon competitor very much in his mind.

Mr. Herrington sent his subordinates a news article about Temu, then a little-known subsidiary of Chinese e-commerce giant PDD Holdings, which was preparing to make a splashy statement in the United States with its first Super Bowl commercial. Mr. Herrington asked Mr. Tem what he thought of Mr. Tem, according to a person with direct knowledge of his communications.

(information)

OneEleven appoints Chris Greenfield as new managing director

OneEleven's nearly 10-month search for its next managing director came to an end this week, with the Toronto-based Innovation Hub announcing the appointment of Chris Greenfield to the role.

A lengthy search resulted in more than 1,000 applications on LinkedIn alone. Sources familiar with the process told BetaKit that a small number of candidates were offered the role prior to Greenfield, suggesting the search has expanded beyond the original goal of fall 2023.

(beta kit)

WeWork founder Adam Neumann is looking to buy back the company, people familiar with the matter say.

WeWork founder Adam Neumann is looking to buy back the flexible workspace provider, which filed for bankruptcy in November, sources said Tuesday.

Mr. Neumann's new real estate company, Flow Global, is looking to acquire WeWork and its assets, as well as provide bankruptcy financing to keep the business afloat, people familiar with the matter said.

(Reuters)

