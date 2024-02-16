



Google expands OpenAI and conferencing technology

Posted on: February 15, 2024

The meeting and collaboration space has grown exponentially over the last three years, and the technology that powers it continues to advance in scope and simplicity for users. This is evidenced by this week's announcements from two of his companies: Google and OpenAI.

Google Meet introduces companion mode for mobile devices

The latest update to Google Meet on mobile is aimed at bringing remote workers and teams closer together. With the release of Companion Mode, a second screen tool in the Meet app for Android and iOS, users can now join meetings in a quick and lightweight way without the need for a laptop.

What is companion mode?

Companion mode is already available on the web version of Google Meet and on Nest Hub Max devices, and offers a variety of features for mobile users. These include sharing emoji reactions, raising your hand to speak, enabling captions, sending chat messages, zooming in on displayed content, and more.

Seamless connectivity for remote teams

Google describes companion mode as a tool designed to seamlessly connect remote team members and meeting room members. This gives everyone access to interactive features while taking advantage of the best audio and video conferencing capabilities.

Advantages of companion mode

Companion mode is useful for meetings in confined spaces, such as crowded conference rooms, or as a way to discreetly participate in large in-person gatherings, such as all-hands meetings or town halls.

availability

This update is available to all Google Workspace customers, including Google Workspace Individual customers and users with personal Google Accounts. Enabled by default.

OpenAI introduces memory capabilities for ChatGPT: What you need to know

OpenAI recently announced a new “memory” feature for its AI chatbot ChatGPT. This new feature allows bots to remember information about users and their conversations over time. Users can explicitly tell ChatGPT to remember something, ask about what it remembers, or tell ChatGPT to forget information through conversations or settings.

OpenAI said in a statement that the new memory feature is currently being tested with a portion of ChatGPT's free and Plus users to evaluate its usefulness. The company plans to roll out this feature more broadly in the near future. If a user joins his ChatGPT and takes advantage of the memory feature, we can expect memory recall to improve over time.

Please note that users can turn off the memory feature at any time. When memory is turned off, ChatGPT no longer creates or utilizes memory. Users can also delete specific memory or clear it through settings if desired. If users want to converse without memory, they can use ephemeral chat. Ephemeral chats are not saved in your chat history, do not use memory, and are not used to train AI models.

Each GPT model has its own memory. The builder has an option to enable memory for specific GPTs. It is also important to note that memory is not shared with the builder and the user must have memory turned on to interact with memory-enabled GPT.

The introduction of ChatGPT's memory feature brings a new level of functionality and personalization to AI chat interactions. ChatGPT provides users with a more customized and personalized experience with the ability to remember conversations and user input.

