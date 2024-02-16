Google seeks framework to enable AI access to incident data





Artificial intelligence and machine learning, next generation technology and secure development

Computing giant launches 'AI Cyber ​​Defense Initiative'

Google is working across borders to ensure artificial intelligence can learn from global incident data.

Computing giant Google has called on governments around the world to create a cross-border framework to enable artificial intelligence to effectively fight cyber threats. The company said the technology could offset the unique advantages that attackers have had in cyberspace almost since the birth of the Internet.

In a paper published ahead of the annual Munich Security Conference, Google said that “AI offers us the best opportunity to turn the defender's dilemma on its head,” citing the adage that “defenders are always right. “It has to be done. The attacker just has to do it.” Get it right for once. ”

AI can be used in “two fundamental paradigm shifts” that address the root causes of cybersecurity, the company said at the launch of what it calls the AI ​​Cyber ​​Defense Initiative. Google said AI can analyze much larger and more diverse data sets than humans can process, improving defenses and ultimately moving from assistive to autonomous technology.

To get there, as part of the “Roadmap to Reversing the Defender Dilemma,” an “international framework that maintains the ability for AI systems to learn from global incident data and operate across borders” is needed. The company said that it would be necessary.

Cyber ​​defenders have long desired to build a comprehensive repository of incidents, but there are concerns about corporate liability, reputation, and the potential security vulnerabilities of establishing such a repository. That goal was not achieved. The U.S. federal government is developing rules requiring some critical infrastructure operators to report major cyber incidents within 72 hours, but Google says they will have access to “global incident data.” There is a high possibility that it will fall short of the vision of

To enable AI to learn from incident data, access to the incident data must be controlled so that only defenders have access to specialized training datasets, the company said. Still, “this is a once-in-a-generation moment that will change the dynamics of cyberspace for the better,” the company said.

Google required its AI systems to follow “safe design” principles. The group said that paying attention to risks in AI models, such as data poisoning, overlooks simpler ways to attack models by exploiting vulnerabilities in the hardware and software that underpin the technology.

The Mountain View giant also supported more scientific research, including new AI-driven techniques for vulnerability discovery. In the future, scientific advances may create his AI agents for security, autonomous entities that can manage cybersecurity issues. “How to build these agents, measure and monitor their performance and accuracy, and describe their behavior is an active area of ​​research,” Google said.

As part of its AI Cyber ​​Defense Initiative campaign, Google announced that it will open source Magica, an AI-powered file type identification tool to help defenders detect malware. He also announced a new class of his 17 companies from the US, UK, and Europe that will join the Google for Startups Growth Academy's AI for Cyber ​​security program. The program is his three-month program for AI startups that aims to teach them to “grow and develop.” Innovate responsibly. ”

