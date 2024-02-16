Google reveals much-needed Google Photos upgrade, but there's a catch





Google is rolling out important new features for Google Photos

SOPA Image/LightRocket (via Getty Images)

Google is introducing a new way to access photos and videos stored in Google Photos from within other apps, making the process easier and more secure.

A recent Android Developers Blog post explains that Google is adding support for Google Photos to Android's built-in photo picker. Android Photo Picker provides a simple and secure way to give third-party apps access to photos and videos stored locally and in the cloud. Apps that access photos through the picker can only display the specific images they select, rather than the entire photo library, which prevents improperly or maliciously coded apps from snooping on your files.

Previously, Photo Picker could only access content stored locally on your device, but with this new update it will also be able to access images backed up to Google Photos.

After the update, Photo Picker will combine local and cloud-based photos into one interface, along with albums created in Google Photos. When you mark cloud-based images as favorites, they appear in a dedicated collection at the top of the photo picker.

Google makes it easy to upload content from Google Photos to other apps.

Google But there's a catch

But what's the problem? Using the Android Photo Picker is currently an option, but unfortunately very few apps use it. Depending on the app you use, you may have never seen it before. This means that you are unlikely to benefit from this upgrade until it has more widespread support.

One way to launch the picker is to use Google's default Messages app. If you attach a photo, a Folder button will also appear. Tapping this button will launch the photo picker. If your photo picker receives an update, you'll see a message that says “Cloud Photos is now available.”

If you try the same thing in an app that doesn't support a photo picker, like Instagram, you'll only see photos and videos stored on your local device. I don't see my Google Photos library and I don't know which images are my favorites.

To post directly to Instagram from Google Photos, you'll need to switch to the Google Photos app and share to Instagram from there, or download it to your local device first and then go back to the Instagram app to upload. Photo Picker eliminates all this interaction between apps.

More than just Google Photos

Currently, Google Photos is the only cloud media platform supported by Photo Picker, but Google expects it to be adopted by other apps and services as well. Google is running a pilot program where OEMs can nominate up to three apps to include in the photo picker.

Unfortunately, currently only one cloud provider can be active at a time, so users cannot mix and match different cloud media providers. This means that in the photo picker he can choose Google Photos or another provider, but not both at the same time.

The new photo picker upgrade will be rolled out in the February Google System Update, which requires Android version 12 or later.

