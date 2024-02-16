OpenAI unveils amazing new generative video model called Sora





It may take a while to figure that out. Today's announcement of Sora by OpenAI is a technical tease, and the company says it has no plans to make Sora publicly available at this time. Instead, OpenAI is starting to share models with third-party safety testers for the first time today.

The company is particularly concerned about the potential for fake but photorealistic videos to be misused. Aditya Ramesh, a scientist at OpenAI and creator of the company's text-to-image model DALL, said: “We are careful with developments here and want to make sure all bases are covered before putting it into the hands of the general public. We are making sure that the E.

However, OpenAI is eyeing future product launches. In addition to safety testers, the company is also sharing the model with a select group of video makers and artists to get feedback on how to make Sora as useful as possible for creative professionals. Another of his goals, Ramesh says, is to show everyone what's to come and preview what capabilities these models will have.

To build Sora, the team adapted the technology behind DALL-E 3, the latest version of OpenAI's flagship text-to-image transformation model. Like most text-to-image models, DALL-E 3 uses something called a diffusion model. These are trained to convert random pixel fuzz into images.

Sora takes this approach and applies it to video rather than still images. But the researchers also added another technique to the mix. Unlike DALL-E and most other generative video models, Sora combines its diffusion model with a type of neural network called a transformer.

Transformers are good at handling long data sequences, such as words. As such, they are special sources within large-scale language models such as OpenAIs GPT-4 and Google DeepMinds Gemini. But videos aren't made of words. Instead, the researchers needed to find a way to break up the video into chunks that could be treated as if they were videos. The approach they came up with was to split the video both in space and time. Every video he makes is like having a stack of frames and cutting out little cubes from it, Brooks says.

Transformers in Sora can process these chunks of video data in much the same way that transformers in large language models process words in blocks of text. The researchers say this allows them to train Sora on more types of videos than other text-to-video models, including different resolutions, lengths, aspect ratios, and orientations. This is very useful for models, Brooks says. It is that we are not aware of existing efforts.

Prompt: Several giant woolly mammoths approach, trampling across a snow-covered meadow. Its long woolly mammoth fur blows lightly in the wind as it walks, and in the distance there are snow-covered trees and dramatic snow-capped mountains, wispy clouds and mid-afternoon light as the sun rises high. The distance creates a warm light and the low camera view captures the large furry mammal with beautiful photography and depth of field. (Credit: OpenAI) Prompt: The beautiful, snow-covered streets of Tokyo are bustling with activity. Masu. The camera moves through a busy street, following several people enjoying the beautiful snowy weather and shopping at nearby food stalls. Gorgeous cherry blossom petals are flying in the wind with snowflakes (Credit: OpenAI)

From a technological perspective, this appears to be a very important advance, said Sam Gregory, executive director of the human rights organization Witness, which focuses on the use and abuse of video technology. But there are two sides to the coin, he says. The power of expression opens up the possibility for more people to become storytellers using video. And it can actually be exploited.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.technologyreview.com/2024/02/15/1088401/openai-amazing-new-generative-ai-video-model-sora/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos