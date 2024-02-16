Google announces next generation Gemini model





Listen to article 2 minutes This audio is automatically generated. Please let us know if you have any feedback. Summary: Google introduced Gemini 1.5, its next generation large-scale language model, in a blog post on Thursday. Google DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis said Google views the latest model as a step change in its approach. The company is releasing Gemini 1.5 Pro, a medium-sized multimodal model that performs at a similar level to Gemini 1.0 Ultra, for initial testing. This model has a standard context window of 128,000 tokens, but you have the option to significantly increase that window to run up to 1 million tokens. Google will offer limited previews of features to developers and enterprise customers, CEO Sundar Pichai said in a blog post. Dive Insight:

Google remains committed to the generative AI strategy it set out a year ago. The introduction of the next-generation Gemini model comes on the heels of unifying generative AI services under its name.

Following Microsoft's successful partnership with OpenAI and the launch of ChatGPT, Google seemed to be caught off guard, but things have since changed.

Chirag Dekate, vice president analyst at Gartner, told CIO Dive that Google is no longer playing catch-up.

Google has one of the few sets of native, multimodal, large-scale language models, better than any other provider. But it falls short of other cloud hyperscalers that enterprise customers hope to expand their use of to get the latest AI capabilities.

Cloud market share changed slightly from Q3 to Q4 last year, but Google Cloud held steady at 11%, the smallest of the three hyperscalers. According to Synergy Research Group analysis, AWS's dominant market share fell two points to 31%, while Microsoft rose one point to 24%.

“Frankly, the generative AI opportunity could be a potential market share changer for Google,” Dekate said. “But that's only if [the company] has successfully translated this innovation into impact for businesses. Otherwise, company leaders will be blind and see this as another model for their industry.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ciodive.com/news/Google-new-gemini-pro-model/707708/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos