OpenAI allegedly working on web search to rival Google: RPT





According to The Information, OpenAI, an artificial intelligence developer in which Microsoft (MSFT) owns a 49% stake, is reportedly developing a web search product comparable to Alphabet's Google (GOOG, GOOGL).

Yahoo Finance Tech editor Dan Howley breaks down the report, including Microsoft's plans to extend Xbox-exclusive game titles to Sony's PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch.

For more expert insights and the latest market trends, click here to watch the full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

Editor's note: This article was written by Luke Carberry Mogan.

video transcript

Julie Hyman: Information reports say that OpenAI is developing a web search product that could rival Google. Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley breaks down what we know and whether it really will be a contender.

Dan Howley: Yeah. I mean, it's an interesting story, right? This is basically the flip side of what Microsoft was trying to do. They took Bing away. They integrated OpenAI's GPT technology with their own AI. And they said we're going to take market share away from Google. And a year passed, and nothing really happened.

So now I think they're reversing that. And we'll have OpenAI working on some kind of search product that leverages Bing technology. So, it's weird. Google is where it is for a reason. That's because Google is the best search engine. I mean, they've been like that for a very long time. Don't say that to Yahoo!

But, but the idea that Microsoft is going to be able to overcome that 90 percent, I think the desktop market share is around 97 percent. I mean, that's tough. It would take something fundamental to do that. And you know, the article said that ChatGPT continues to increase the number of users on his website. As you know, Bing has remained relatively unchanged. So it might be a better idea to use ChatGPT. Perhaps that's the name and it will attract people even more. That's a good idea.

story continues

But frankly, I use Microsoft's Edge browser instead of Google's Chrome. But I use Google Search instead of Bing. Because the search results are not that good. So if I'm looking for something, Google will search for it for me. Bing isn't like that.

Josh Lipton: Yeah. Let's switch gears here, Dan, to another tech giant. Microsoft has announced the latest information about Xbox Business. What updates are there? what is that–

Dan Howley: This has been a bit of a hot topic in the games industry, with some discussion that Microsoft was going to bring first-party titles to rival consoles. And they are. There's a reason this is a big problem. Because there are first-party titles. That means the company that makes the consoles also makes the games. These are basically the entry points to buying a console. Wait until a company releases a good first-party game. And you say, now I'm going to go buy an Xbox or I'm going to go buy a PlayStation.

Sony is great in that regard. Nintendo is amazing in that regard. That's roughly 136 million Switch consoles. And Microsoft isn't very good at that. So what they're doing is they're saying they're going to bring four games. No specific announcement was made. They want the studios that develop those games to develop their own for PlayStation and Switch.

However, what's important to note here is that Xbox chief Phil Spencer said this isn't a fundamental change in exclusive strategy. So they will still have them. But they are also currently considering the idea of ​​bringing some of them to other consoles as well.

The reason this makes sense for Microsoft is because it's drawing more people into these games. Ultimately, this comes down to Microsoft's Game Pass, a subscription service. The channel has 34 million subscribers. They announced it would cost $9.99 per month, with the ultimate version costing $16.99 per month. I'm subscribed.

If we can get people hooked on PlayStation and Switch, they'll be able to play it on PC even if they don't have a console. You can do it from a Mac, right? With a Chromebook, you can do just that. And the ultimate goal is for Game Pass to become a big subscription service that attracts people. And look, 34 million gamers every month, that's not bad.

Josh Lipton: Yeah. not bad. Quick question, what is the most popular game in the Howley family right now?

Dan Howley: Right now it's going to be Like a Dragon, Infinite Wealth, and Persona 3. And “Tekken 8”. My wife is very good at “Tekken”. We played – quick, we played at the arcade. I kicked the arcade and got kicked out, so that's why.

Josh Lipton: Yeah. Hmm, that's frustrating.

Julie Hyman: But it sounds like fun.

Josh Lipton: It's frustrating. Thank you, Dan Howley.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/video/openai-supposedly-working-search-rival-213157589.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos