Google launches AI cyber defense initiative to improve security infrastructure





Through our AI Cyber ​​Defense Initiative, we continued to invest in AI-enabled infrastructure, released new tools for defenders, and launched new research and AI security training. These efforts aim to help AI protect, empower, and advance our collective digital future.

1. Safety. We believe that AI security technologies, like any other technology, must be secure by design and default, or else the defender's dilemma may deepen. This is why we launched the Secure AI Framework as a way to collaborate on best practices for securing AI systems. To build on these efforts and foster a more secure AI ecosystem, take the following steps:

We continue to invest in our secure, AI-enabled global data center network. To change the game in cyberspace, new AI innovations must be made available to public sector organizations and businesses of all sizes across industries. From 2019 to the end of 2024, we will build European data centers to help support secure and reliable access to a range of digital services, including extensive generative AI capabilities such as the Vertex AI platform. We plan to invest more than $5 billion. A cybersecurity cohort of 17 startups from the UK, US and EU under the Google for Startups Growth Academy's AI for Cybersecurity programme. This will help strengthen the transatlantic cybersecurity ecosystem with internationalization strategies, AI tools, and skills to use them.

2. Empower. Today’s AI governance choices may change the landscape of cyberspace in unintended ways. Our society needs a balanced regulatory approach to the use and deployment of AI to avoid a future where attackers can innovate but defenders cannot. It requires targeted investments, industry and government partnerships, and effective regulatory approaches to help organizations maximize the value of AI while limiting its use to adversaries. To give the defender an advantage in this battle:

First announced at last year's GSEC Malaga, we have expanded our $15 million Google.org cybersecurity seminar program to include all of Europe. The program includes AI-focused modules to help universities develop the next generation of cybersecurity professionals from underserved communities. We open sourced Magika, a new AI tool that helps defenders through file type identification. This is an essential part of detection. Malware. Magika is already being used to protect products like Gmail, Drive, and Safe Browsing, as well as being used by the VirusTotal team to promote a safer digital environment. Magika outperforms traditional file identification methods, increasing overall accuracy by 30% for potentially problematic content that is traditionally difficult to identify, such as VBA, JavaScript, and Powershell. Accuracy improved by up to 95%.

3. Move forward. He was instrumental in advancing research that helps create AI-powered security breakthroughs. To support this effort, we are developing cybersecurity research initiatives using AI, including strengthening code verification, deepening our understanding of how AI can help with cyber attacks and defenses, and developing large-scale language models. Announced $2 million in research grants and strategic partnerships to help strengthen. More resilient to threats. The funding supports researchers at institutions such as the University of Chicago, Carnegie Mellon University, and Stanford University. This builds on his continued efforts to stimulate the cybersecurity ecosystem, including his $12 million commitment to New York's research system last year.

The AI ​​revolution has already begun. While people rightly celebrate the potential of new medicines and scientific advances, they are excited about AI's potential to solve generational security challenges while moving us closer to the safe, secure, and trustworthy digital world we deserve. was also excited.

