Google's Danny Sullivan offers a 5-step plan for diagnosing ranking declines





Danny Sullivan, head of search at Google, recently provided guidance on how to diagnose a drop in rankings.

Sullivan offered his advice on X (formerly Twitter) to gaming news website owner Wesley Copeland, who sought help after seeing a significant drop in traffic from Google Search.

Google search experts offer SEO tips

According to Copeland's post, he couldn't understand why his website's status as the go-to source for Steam Deck guides had changed. he said:

“Hi Danny! Would you like to check out my site http://RetroResolve.com? We used to be the go-to guide for Steam decks, but we've taken a pretty bad hit and I don't know why. I'm a little confused.”

5-step plan for recovery

Sullivan recommended several steps to diagnose and address potential website performance issues.

First, use Google Search Console to compare your site's metrics over the past six months to the previous period. Next, sort the query report by change in clicks to identify notable declines. Check to see if your site still ranks highly for these terms. If so, content quality and SEO may not be an issue. Please be aware that Google's ranking algorithms are continually evolving, so some variation is to be expected.

“If you're still ranking among the top results, there's probably nothing fundamental to fix,” Sullivan asserted.

He elaborated that changes in traffic could be due to Google's systems finding other content that seemed more useful at the time.

I suggest the following:

1) Go to Search Console,[パフォーマンス]from[検索結果]2) Compare the time period, the last 6 months and the previous period 3) Sort the queries report by difference in number of clicks 4) See some of the top queries with the most decrease in number of clicks 5) Still inside…

— Google SearchLiaison (@searchliaison) February 14, 2024

Implications and insights for SEO professionals

Sullivan's advice emphasizes the importance of SEO professionals regularly analyzing performance using tools like Google Search Console. The approach he recommends can provide insight into changes in traffic and identify potential areas for optimization.

To improve your search rankings, you need to align with Google's evolving ranking standards. Google continually improves its algorithms to provide you with the most relevant content. Therefore, changes in search rankings are expected.

The last word

Copeland's experience illustrates the volatile nature of SEO and how even established websites can be affected by changes in Google's ranking priorities.

Sullivan's final words are a combination of conviction and SEO reality.

“But you probably don't have an underlying problem, and the way you view content may change over time.”

Copeland and Sullivan's conversation is a lesson in staying alert and responsive to the ever-evolving demands of Google's algorithms.

FAQ What strategies should SEO professionals employ to adapt to fluctuations in rankings? Regularly monitor website performance data through Google Search Console to detect trends and changes in traffic. Stay informed of updates to Google's ranking algorithms and adapt her SEO strategies accordingly. Focus on creating content that aligns with Google's current standards of relevance and usefulness. Stay alert and be prepared to optimize as market conditions and ranking criteria evolve. What insights does Wesley Copeland and Danny Sullivan's exchange give SEO marketers? It highlights the unpredictable nature of his SEO, and even popular websites need ranking algorithm updates This indicates that changes may occur. This guidance confirms the need to maintain a proactive approach to SEO, particularly when evaluating performance metrics. He emphasizes that while a drop in traffic is concerning, it doesn't necessarily indicate a fundamental problem with the content or his SEO practices.

Featured Image: Who is Danny/Shutterstock?

