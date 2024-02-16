Microsoft is making four Xbox-exclusive video games available on rival consoles





NEW YORK — The video game brand and its parent company Microsoft announced Thursday that several Xbox exclusive games will soon be coming to rival consoles.

In a special edition of the Official Xbox Podcast, Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer confirmed that four Xbox games will no longer be exclusive. This means players need to be able to access it on other companies' platforms as well.

Spencer didn't give a firm deadline or specify the four games, but he said two would be community-driven games and two would be smaller titles.

He said the teams developing these games have announced plans in the not too distant future. I'm not going to talk specifically about the title, but I'm sure you'll understand what I mean when it's released.

He said Microsoft-owned Bethesda titles “Starfield” and “Indiana Jones” are not among them.

Manufacturers of gaming hardware often license popular video games in hopes of convincing consumers to buy devices to which they retain exclusive rights.

Xbox's Thursday announcement suggests the brand is rethinking its strategy. While Microsoft insisted there has been no fundamental change in its approach to exclusivity, Spencer said he believes games exclusive to a single hardware will become an increasingly small part of the gaming industry within the next five to 10 years. I did.

Microsoft is already moving away from this problem with its Game Pass subscription service, a Netflix-like service for video games.

The tech giant's recent acquisition of video game maker Activision Blizzard has allowed the service to grow further. On Thursday, Xbox President Sara Bond announced that his first Activision Blizzard game on Xbox Game Pass will be his Diablo IV, starting March 28th.

This is all part of our commitment to making Xbox, the Xbox experience, and the games we build as widely available as possible, Bond said.

Xbox, which has previously been No. 3 in sales behind PlayStation and Nintendo, is expected to see significant growth from Activision Blizzard's roster, which includes blockbuster games such as Call of Duty and Overwatch in addition to Diablo.

Revenue from Microsoft's Windows-led personal computing business, which includes Xbox games and services, has already increased 19% to $16.89 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023, primarily reflecting the impact of Activision Blizzard. . Microsoft's Xbox-related revenue increased 61% over the same period, and the company attributed 55 points of that figure to the addition of Activision Blizzard.

Microsoft completed its $69 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard in October, nearly two years after the acquisition was announced. The Redmond, Washington-based technology giant had to fend off fierce global opposition from antitrust regulators and rivals, citing competition concerns.

Sony, for example, told regulators it was concerned that Microsoft would strip popular Activision games from its dominant PlayStation console or offer substandard versions. Stated. But in persuading regulators and judges to approve the Activision acquisition, Microsoft repeatedly defended its approach as good for games, saying its goal was to move Activision's games from rival consoles. He said the goal is not to take away something, but to provide it to more people on more platforms. Maker.

