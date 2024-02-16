Google launches “How Search Works” series to explain SEO in an easy-to-understand manner





Google is releasing a new educational video series on its Search Central YouTube channel.

In this video, Google Engineer Gary Illyes gives you an inside look at how Google Search works. The goal of this series is to explain the complexities of search engines in an easy-to-understand way.

The first episode serves as an introduction to the series. In future episodes, we'll dive deeper into techniques to improve your website's visibility in search results.

“Search Mechanism” series debut

How Search Works is a five-part series that delves into the technical aspects of Google's search features.

“We created this series to help you, your friends, family, business partners, and everyone increase the visibility of your site,” said Ilies, adding that the technical aspects of content It emphasizes the focus.

How search works

This series aims to unravel the three main stages of Google search.

Crawl – The process by which Google discovers URLs and explores the web. Indexing – How Google understands the content and context of Internet-related pages and stores them in a searchable format. Serving – The method Google employs to serve and rank search results.

Additionally, in future videos, we'll go into more detail about the components of search results and how to page-optimize your web pages to increase visibility.

Key takeaways from episode 1

Illyes emphasizes two key points to understanding Google search.

Google does not accept payments to crawl more frequently or rank higher. Gary emphasizes, “If someone says otherwise, they're wrong.” The quality of your website's content is paramount to gaining a favorable position in search results.

Illyes claims that Google's definition of “high quality” content will be explained in a future episode.

More of the same thing?

It's unclear how Google's new “How Search Works” video series will differ from existing videos such as “Search for Beginners.”

Based on the introduction, there may be a lot of overlapping content between the two series.

But as a proponent of publishing unique content, you'll hope that the new videos provide additional insight and information beyond what's already covered in Google's previous materials.

FAQ What is the purpose of Google's “How Search Works” video series? Google created the “How Search Works” video series to help more people understand the intricacies of Google Search. Our goal is to help website owners optimize their sites to rank higher in search results by providing instructions straight from the source on Google. Do paying for crawls and rankings affect Google Search? Google has made it clear that it won't pay you anything in exchange for increasing your website's ranking or crawl rate in search results. In his video, Illies denies any suggestion that payments can affect search rankings. Google claims that the order of search results is determined by evaluating the quality of a website's content and its relevance to the user's query. Financial transactions do not affect search rankings. How can marketers leverage the insights from the “How Search Works” series? The “How Search Works” series provides marketers with valuable insight into the technical inner workings of Google Search. Masu. By learning about her SEO key concepts such as crawling, indexing, and distribution, a marketer can better optimize her website and improve its visibility and ranking on Google. This series aims to give marketers a clearer understanding of how to ethically optimize their sites for Google searches.

Featured image: Screenshot from YouTube.com/GoogleSearchCentral, February 2024.

