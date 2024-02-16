OpenAI's web search product aims to challenge Google





Thanks to OpenAI's latest developments, Google search could face another formidable challenger.

top line

The ChatGPT maker is working on a web search product partially powered by Microsoft Bing, putting the startup in more direct competition with Google. The news was first reported by The Information.

It is unclear whether this product will be standalone or part of ChatGPT.

But when large-scale language models (LLMs) are trained on huge, static blocks of data, rather than a steady stream of new information like search engines constantly indexing the web, martech companies SOCi said Damian Rolison, Director of Market Insights.

It must be difficult [since] Search relies on the timely incorporation of new information for which the LLM has not been built. But if anyone can do it, OpenAI is definitely the one to look at, he said.

OpenAI did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Between the lines

Challengers to Google's search dominance have emerged in the past, with companies like DuckDuckGo and Neeva (which ceased operations last year due to sustainability issues) making waves in the market.

Even Bing is a distant second in the global online search market. According to Statcounter, as of January 2024, Bings' share of the US search market was 7.87%, compared to Google's 87.46%.

In early 2023, Bing introduced OpenAIs ChatGPT to its search engine.

Since then, the audience hasn't migrated significantly to Bing. [ChatGPT integration] “In the first six months of 2023,” says Travis Talent, vice president of SEO at Brainlabs.

Meanwhile, media agency Exverus Media tested Bing campaigns for a variety of advertisers to drive additional traffic and conversions at a lower cost-per-click (CPC) than usual. According to Michael Robbins, senior manager of paid search at Exverus Media, competitive spend and search volume can result in CPCs that are 20% lower than his Google searches.

Although the agency has not observed an increase in user growth on Bing, the combination of lower CPC and targeting the 55+ demographic has led the agency to allocate less than 20% of its search spend to Bing. ing. Google still accounts for the majority of spending at 80%.

Elsewhere, recent search engine startups such as Perplexity have become some of the most talked about products in the tech industry, according to the New York Times. Meanwhile, Google search results are increasingly flooded with spam and low-quality websites, and people are turning to Reddit and TikTok for answers, according to the Washington Post.

After all, advertisers spend their money where their target audience is most present.

This can create a distinct, segmented audience with higher intent and performance, Talent said. For example, younger, tech-savvy people may be attracted to genAI tools, while older people may be more accustomed to traditional Google searches.

Once cookies are phased out, this natural audience segmentation across these different platforms could help target these audience types, he added.

conclusion

Rolison said it would be surprising if OpenAI's search interface, especially one that relies on the less popular Bing, actually challenged Google's search dominance.

Still, we have to admit that ChatGPT itself is a surprise, and that OpenAI's twist on search could expand its influence as a disruptor.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.adweek.com/programmatic/openai-web-search-challenge-google/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

