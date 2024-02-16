Gemini 1.5 Pro, Google's latest AI text and video processing tool, has been enhanced: New features include:





Alphabet Inc.'s Google is launching an upgraded version of its artificial intelligence model. Dubbed Gemini 1.5 Pro, this advanced model is designed to handle large amounts of text and video compared to its competitors, and represents a significant advancement in the field of generative AI.

Gemini 1.5 Pro is scheduled to be released to cloud customers and developers on Thursday as part of Google's continued efforts to demonstrate its capabilities in the rapidly evolving field of artificial intelligence.

Oriol Vinyals, Google vice president and Gemini co-head of technology, emphasized that Google is focused on delivering the research that underpins the new model. “We look forward to seeing how the world evaluates the new features tomorrow,” Viñals said in a briefing with reporters.

Google says the mid-sized Gemini 1.5 Pro model boasts similar performance levels to the larger Gemini 1.0 Ultra model. This release follows OpenAI's success with ChatGPT in late 2022, establishing Google as a major player in cutting-edge generative AI technology that can create text, images, and videos based on user prompts. is what happened.

Gemini was first released by Google in December, offering three versions tailored for different tasks and compatible with a variety of devices from mobile to large data centers. In response to advances made by Microsoft Corp. and OpenAI, Google is trying to attract users with even more powerful tools.

Gemini 1.5 Pro excels in allowing for faster and more efficient training, along with the ability to process large amounts of information in response to user prompts. Google claims that Gemini 1.5 Pro can process up to 1 hour of video, 11 hours of audio, or over 700,000 words in a document, making it the “longest context window” of any large-scale AI model. It is a feat that has been praised as “. Google says this exceeds the data processing power of the latest AI models from OpenAI and Anthropic.

During a pre-recorded video demonstration, Google showcased the features of Gemini 1.5 Pro. In one example, an AI model took his 402-page PDF transcript about the Apollo 11 moon landing and was able to identify quotes that highlighted “three funny moments.” Another demonstration involved finding a specific scene from a 44-minute Buster Keaton movie based on a rough sketch provided to the model.

Despite its advanced features, Google admits that the Gemini 1.5 Pro, like other generation models, is not perfect. AI models can exhibit imperfections such as hallucinations, occasional poor performance, and difficulty understanding user intent, and require different questioning approaches to get accurate responses. Viñals emphasized that the model is still in the and research phase, and efforts are continuing to optimize performance.

Developers can explore Gemini 1.5 Pro through Google's AI Studio, while some cloud customers can access the model in a private preview on Vertex AI, an enterprise platform. Additionally, Google announced that it will expand access to Gemini 1.0 Ultra at scale, making his Vertex AI available to a broader global customer base.

(Information provided by Bloomberg)

Published: February 16, 2024, 1:25 PM IST

