Google launches next generation AI model Gemini 1.5 with 1 million token context window





Google today announced Gemini 1.5, the latest version of its conversational AI system, touting significant advances in efficiency, performance, and long-text reasoning capabilities.

The new system, detailed in a blog post from Google AI Head Demis Hassabis, incorporates significant architectural improvements that make the core model, Gemini 1.5 Pro, use fewer computing resources. while delivering performance on par with the company's largest Gemini 1.0 Ultra model. The Gemini 1.0 Ultra model was announced last week.

But the biggest leap forward comes in the form of an 1 million token context window, which Google says is a breakthrough in understanding long context. The standard Gemini model analyzes prompts in context for 128,000 tokens. The 1 million token upgrade allows Gemini 1.5 to process significantly larger amounts of sequential information before generating a response.

Million Token Context Enables Long-Form Inference

In his preamble to the announcement, Google CEO Sundar Pichai gave examples of Gemini 1.5's expanded inference capabilities, saying the system could be used to summarize the entire Apollo 11 mission record, or watch a complete 44-minute Buster Keaton silent film. He said that it can be analyzed in detail.

VB event

AI Impact Tour New York

In partnership with Microsoft, we'll be in New York on February 29 to discuss how to balance the risks and benefits of AI applications. Request an invitation to an exclusive event below.

request an invitation

The expanded context allows Gemini 1.5 to seamlessly analyze, categorize, and summarize large amounts of content within a given prompt, Hassabis writes. He said early results show that Gemini 1.5 maintains performance even as the context window grows to millions.

Public release date is unknown yet

It is unclear if and when the 1 million token version will become widely available. Currently, Google is offering a limited preview to developers and enterprise users through his Vertex AI platform.

The release comes just a week after Google rebranded its conversational AI system from Bard to Gemini and launched a paid Gemini Advanced tier featuring the Ultra 1.0 model. Gemini is positioned as a rival to OpenAI's popular ChatGPT Plus system.

Hassabis said the efficiency improvements in Gemini 1.5 will allow the Google team to iterate, train, and deliver more advanced versions of Gemini faster than ever before.

Pichai pointed out that Google is focused on developing Gemini responsibly and in line with AI principles. The company says Gemini 1.5 has undergone extensive ethics and safety testing, focusing on areas such as content safety and expressive harm.

Since ChatGPT was announced late last year, the pace of advancement in conversational AI has accelerated dramatically. Experts say lower training costs and innovations like Google's Sparsely-Gated Mixture-of-Experts architecture allow AI systems to develop new iterations much more quickly than past AI systems. ing.

With Gemini 1.5, Google has signaled that it aims to maintain its leadership position in the AI ​​race. The big question now is how long it will take to bring these powerful long-context inference capabilities to Google's consumer products.

VentureBeat's mission is to be a digital town square where technical decision makers can gain knowledge and transact on innovative enterprise technologies. Please see the briefing.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://venturebeat.com/ai/google-unveils-gemini-1-5-a-next-gen-ai-model-with-million-token-context-window/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos