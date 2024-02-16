Google announces new Magic Gmail security powered by AI





Google announces new AI cyber defense initiative

NurPhoto (from Getty Images)

Google announced that it has identified new security schemes that use AI to help secure, empower, and advance our collective digital future. Part of this AI Cyber ​​Defense initiative includes open sourcing new AI-powered Magika tools that are already used to protect Gmail users from potentially problematic content.

What is the Defender's Dilemma?

The AI ​​Cyber ​​Defense Initiative, to be announced at the Munich Security Conference on February 16th, signals Google's belief that its experience in deploying AI can help reverse what it calls the defender's dilemma. This means that an attacker only needs to find one hole in her, one new threat, to destroy and break through the most well-defended network, whereas the defender has no margin for error. It can be defined as the process by which you need to deploy your best defense. Always. Perhaps this is about recognizing that preventative measures, patches, and even public awareness campaigns are all aimed at mitigating yesterday's threats, not, as Google says, the threats that lie in wait. It can be best summarized by:

Google will launch a new report, “Secure, Empower, Advance: How AI Can Reverse the Defenders Dilemma,” during the Munich conference, highlighting emerging policy and technology challenges. With its extensive experience in deploying AI at scale, Google will argue that it can reverse the dynamic of always being in catch-up mode. That's because, according to Phil Venables, Google Cloud's chief information security officer, and Royal Hansen, Google's vice president of engineering for privacy, safety, and security, AI can help security professionals improve threat detection, malware analysis, and Vulnerability detection, vulnerability remediation, and incident response.

Gmail is already a pioneer in proactive protection

Gmail already uses a technology called RETVec, a multilingual neuro-based text processing model. This resulted in a 40% increase in spam detection rate and a 19% decrease in false positive rate. Given that spam is the primary vehicle for malicious payloads, it should not be ignored lightly.

Gmail is also using a new AI tool called Magika to help identify file types to help defenders detect malware. Google plans to open source Magika, which is also used to protect Google Drive and Safe Browsing features, increasing its footprint and successfully thwarting attackers.

According to Google, Magika already outperforms standard traditional file identification methods by 30% in terms of accuracy. For example, when it comes to content that is most difficult to identify as potentially problematic, such as content that uses JavaScript, Powershell, or VBA, accuracy rates rise to an impressive 95%.

With the AI ​​Cyber ​​Defense Initiative, Google will renew its investment in AI-enabled infrastructure and release new tools for defenders, alongside new research and security training. The Secure AI Framework is launched to help collaborate on best practices for AI system security. This is in addition to approximately 17 startups across the US, UK, and Europe as part of the Google for Startups Growth Academy's AI for Cybersecurity program. Again, collaboration is key, and the aim of the AI ​​for Cybersecurity program is to develop a transatlantic ecosystem for cybersecurity, including AI tools and the skills needed to use them effectively. It's about helping build and strengthen.

Google research grants

Google is also announcing a $2 million research grant to support AI-powered security breakthroughs, such as improving code validation and developing large-scale language models that are more resilient to threats. Masu. The funding will initially support researchers at the University of Chicago, Carnegie Mellon University, and Stanford University.

