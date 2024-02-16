Google Gemini app on Android, Gemini Toggle on iOS rolled out in India and other countries





Google has started rolling out its Gemini app on Android for users in India. Although iOS doesn't have a dedicated app, iPhone owners will now see a toggle button at the top of their Google app, allowing them to enable and utilize the chatbot's artificial intelligence (AI)-powered features. . The tech giant released his Android app on February 8th, but the rollout was limited to the US. Currently, this app has been deployed in more than 150 countries and regions.

According to Google's support page, the Gemini mobile app is currently available in English, Korean, and Japanese and has been deployed in more than 150 countries and territories. A complete list of countries can be found on Google's support page. Although iPhone users don't have a dedicated app at the moment, they can now use Gemini's AI capabilities through the Google app, which now includes a toggle button in the top right corner that allows you to access the chatbot. Gadgets 360 can confirm that the Gemini toggle is available in his Google app on iOS 17.2.1.

The Gemini app requires a smartphone with at least 4GB of RAM. It must also be running Android 12 or a later version of the Google operating system. Similarly, the Gemini toggle is available to iPhone users running iOS 16 and above. The AI ​​service is only available in English, Japanese, and Korean, so it's only available on smartphones configured to use those languages. Finally, the user must log into his personal Google account or his Workspace account where the administrator has enabled this feature. Just in case you still don't see the app or toggle, note that the global rollout begins Thursday and is expected to continue for several more days.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Jack Krawczyk, Google's senior director of product who is also responsible for Gemini, revealed that the Gemini app's image upload and image generation restrictions have been slightly relaxed. However, he added that they will be responsible for moderating rejections for both images and text. According to Gemini leaders, additional features and expansion to more regions are currently underway.

Some users who added Gemini as their default assistant instead of Google Assistant on their Android smartphones complained that it wasn't clear what functions the AI ​​could perform within their devices. Krawczyk said in a post Wednesday that he is working on clarifying exactly which Assistant features are currently in development and which are currently available. (We are also working on narrowing that gap!)

