American innovation can counter new threats from Russia





This week, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Michael Turner (R-Ohio) and Ranking Member Jim Himes (D-Conn.) said the committee had received information regarding a serious national security threat. Details are confidential, but the threat reportedly includes a new Russian weapon capable of destroying satellites, including U.S. Global Positioning System satellites. At a White House briefing, National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby said: [the threat] It is related to anti-satellite capabilities that Russia is developing.

America's GPS is a free, invisible service paid for by the federal government and relies on a constellation of 31 satellites. Americans use approximately 900 million GPS receivers in their car navigation systems, cell phones, Garmin and Apple watches, trucks, ambulances, buses, and more. Ships, planes, and drones also use GPS for navigation. Industries from agriculture and construction to finance and energy production also use GPS.

Fortunately, American innovation and initiative are coming to the rescue, and even if Russia destroys American traffic lights, an ambulance or fire truck could still find its way to your door.

Russia has already shown it is capable and willing to shoot down satellites, using a ground-based missile to shoot down one of its own disabled satellites in November 2021. But this new space-based nuclear technology brings with it a whole new set of capabilities.

In short, it matters. If Russia were to successfully shoot down a GPS satellite, it would cause chaos and potentially cost billions of dollars a day. That's why it's so timely that Tern AI, a private company based in Austin, Texas, has devised a way to navigate without satellites.

Tern AI combines detailed maps, like the ones people use when driving and hiking when traffic light-based navigation systems are unavailable, with proprietary artificial intelligence technology to create software that can run on mobile phones and in-car infotainment systems. Create. Rather than obtaining information from satellites in space, Tern AI takes advantage of the fact that all roads are different and uses individual vehicle movements to determine which road a vehicle is traveling on.

The vehicle is equipped with a set of sensors that work in conjunction with iPhone sensors to collect unique motion data, which the AI ​​uses to match unique surfaces on the road. This is similar to facial recognition data, but for Earth. The uniqueness of Earth's geography is detected through the movement of the car, which creates a 3D path that matches its location on Earth.

The navigation system, called IDPS (Independently Derived Positioning System), can be used by people who drive cars, trucks, ambulances and fire trucks, bicycles, and motorcycles. Once on the market, the cost of deploying this breakthrough network will be limited to software only, without significant physical infrastructure costs.

When I visited Austin in January, the system took me from the airport to the University of Texas without a problem.

Sean Moore, the company's co-founder and CEO, said Tern AI does not rely on any external signals and takes a completely new approach to this highly complex problem. We are introducing an intelligent, uniquely developed positioning system that flips the existing paradigm by turning every vehicle and user from just a passive consumer of location information to an active producer.

Already poised for a breakthrough, new national security crises make Tern AI's capabilities even more urgent. Here are some ways Tern AI can help the public prepare for the downing of a GPS satellite by a foreign entity or the loss of GPS due to an electromagnetic storm.

First, car companies can decide to install Tern AI backup into their navigation systems, allowing drivers to have backup or check satellite-based GPS.

Second, private companies with truck drivers could purchase and install the systems. Companies like Amazon, UPS, and FedEx are concerned with keeping their vehicles in the right position.

Thirdly, municipalities can purchase it for safety vehicles such as ambulances, fire trucks, and police cars.

Fourth, the technology may eventually be available for purchase as an app on your phone.

Finally, the federal government could require vehicles to have it installed, either free of charge or at some cost.

The technology also has military applications, as navigation systems can see roads even under snow, allowing them to be used for rescue efforts in extreme weather conditions such as mountain snowstorms that obscure roads.

In summary, Tern AI is a low-cost answer to a problem that the U.S. Department of Transportation has been grappling with for decades. A report was published by the Department of Transport in 2021 outlining a variety of more expensive technologies to complement and back up GPS. Late last year, the ministry issued another request for information on new technologies.

American citizens need to be protected as Russia poses increasing threats to communications satellites. Thankfully, American innovations brought new and inexpensive positioning technology to the rescue.

